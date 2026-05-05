MegaConvert.io Launches Free File Converter With 500+ Formats in 47 Languages

Free platform converts documents, images, video, audio, and ebooks from any browser — no signup required. Developer API included.

We built MegaConvert to be the simplest file converter on the web — no signup, no watermarks, just results” — Radu Panait, Founder

SATU MARE, SATU MARE, ROMANIA, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MegaConvert.io is a free online file converter that supports 500+ format pairs in 47 languages — convert PDF, images, video, audio, ebooks, and more from any browser in seconds, with no signup required.The platform launched today as the most linguistically comprehensive file converter available, offering complete localization in 47 languages including Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Arabic, Hindi, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Thai, Turkish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese — each with native URL structures and fully translated interfaces.The Problem With Existing ConvertersEstablished file conversion services primarily serve English-speaking markets. A user in Jakarta, São Paulo, or Istanbul gets a partially translated interface at best — and often just English. Meanwhile, these same users represent the fastest-growing internet populations in the world."Most file conversion tools treat localization as an afterthought — a translated menu at best," said Radu Pintilie, founder of MegaConvert.io. "We built every page, every conversion description, and every interface element natively in each language."What MegaConvert ConvertsDocuments: PDF, DOCX, DOC, ODT, RTF, TXT, HTML, Markdown, LaTeXImages: JPG, PNG, WebP, AVIF, HEIC, SVG, PSD, TIFF, RAW (CR2, NEF, ARW)Video: MP4, MKV, MOV, AVI, WebM, FLV, GIFAudio: MP3, WAV, FLAC, AAC, OGG, M4A, OPUSEbooks: EPUB, MOBI, AZW3, FB2, PDFSpreadsheets: XLSX, XLS, CSV, ODS, JSON, YAMLFonts: TTF, OTF, WOFF, WOFF2Archives: ZIP, RAR, 7Z, TARSubtitles: SRT, VTT, ASS, SSAFree Tier and Developer APIUsers can convert files up to 25MB for free with no watermarks. Files are automatically deleted after one hour for privacy.For developers, MegaConvert offers a REST API with official open-source SDKs for Python, Node.js, and PHP. The API supports synchronous conversion — upload a file, get the converted result back in a single HTTP request."We wanted to make file conversion as simple as a single curl command," said Pintilie. "Upload a file, get the result. No complex setup."API documentation is available at megaconvert.io/docs/api and SDKs at github.com/rpnet/megaconvert-api.Infrastructure and PrivacyMegaConvert.io runs on dedicated hardware in Germany (Hetzner), ensuring GDPR compliance. The platform uses open-source engines including ImageMagick, FFmpeg, LibreOffice, Calibre, Ghostscript, and Pandoc — with zero third-party API dependencies. All file processing happens on MegaConvert's own servers.MegaConvert.io is available now free to use, no registration required.About MegaConvertMegaConvert.io is an online file conversion platform serving a global audience with 500+ conversion pairs across 47 languages. Operated by RP Net Media SRL, Satu Mare, Romania.

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