Hartman Announces Release of Incredible True Crime Memoir BLIND GREED: From Ivy League to International Fugitive

BLIND GREED: From Ivy League to International Fugitive The Author of Blind Greed Captured after years on the run...

True-Crime Memoir is “The Wolf of Wall Street” meets “Catch Me If You Can” - Available Now on Amazon and Audible

Because some stories are too incredible to be anything but true.” — Lawrence Hartman

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Lawrence Hartman today announced the release of Blind Greed : From Ivy League to International Fugitive — a searing, stranger-than-fiction true-crime memoir now available on Amazon as a paperback and eBook, and on Audible as an audiobook . Part Wall Street thriller, part international crime odyssey, and part unflinching confession, Blind Greed chronicles how a promising Columbia Law graduate transformed himself into the mastermind behind one of the world's largest offshore banking networks — and ultimately paid the price.About the BookBlind Greed reads like a modern Greek tragedy — and every word of it is true. Lawrence Hartman's early career seemed destined for greatness: a coveted position at a Wall Street law firm, a prestigious law review editorship, even a produced Off-Broadway play. Then ambition curdled into greed. What began as a struggling internet start-up in Costa Rica evolved into a sprawling international criminal enterprise involving anonymous offshore bank accounts, pump-and-dump schemes, high-stakes online gambling, and a network of boiler rooms stretching from Barcelona to Monte Carlo.Spanning three continents and more than a decade, the story accelerates from one near-miss to the next — a mob kidnapping survived by sheer audacity, a daring undercover sting operation brokered with the FBI, and a life lived under a stolen identity while an Interpol Red Notice hung over Hartman's head. His eventual capture in Nicaragua's notorious El Chipote prison — a place Google has little to say about and Hartman describes in harrowing detail — brings the adventure to its shattering conclusion.Written in a sharp, darkly comedic voice reminiscent of "The Wolf of Wall Street," this larger-than-life memoir is as much a psychological study of ambition, addiction, and consequence as it is a white-knuckle thriller. Each chapter opens with a prophetic quote that casts a long, ominous shadow over the pages ahead.Praise for Blind Greed"If you liked The Wolf of Wall Street, then you'll love Blind Greed."— Lou Pearlman, Music Mogul and Founder of *NSYNC and The Backstreet Boys"The FBI maintains a list of Most Wanted White Collar Criminals...chances are they are going to get caught at some point...readers are going to eat this one up."— Walter Pavlo, Forbes.com"An exciting, adrenaline-filled ride. I couldn't put it down."— Ross Mandell, Founder of Raw Media and Top 20 podcast "Going Public"About the AuthorLawrence Hartman is a Columbia University School of Law graduate, former Wall Street attorney, and author of Guilty Till Proven Innocent: A Shocking Inside View Into America's Failing Justice System and 101 Tips for Staying Clean & Sober (InRecovery Press). A former senior writer and editor at InRecovery Magazine, Hartman has been featured in Forbes.com and writes with equal parts honesty, humor, and hard-won perspective. He is currently dedicated to criminal justice reform and his personal journey toward redemption. A sequel, Blind Justice: The Consequences of Greed, is completed and coming soon.AvailabilityBlind Greed: From Ivy League to International Fugitive is available now in the following formats:• Paperback — Available on Amazon• eBook (Kindle) — Available on Amazon• Audiobook — Available on Audible

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