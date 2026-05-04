Center for Black Equity Publishes Full Schedule of Official DC Black Pride 2026 Events

Grammy-winning artist Durand Bernarr to headline Opening Reception; weekend includes enrichment workshops, signature events, and nightlife

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Black Equity announced that the full schedule of workshops, entertainment and official programming for DC Black Pride 2026 is now available at dcblackpride.org/schedule. DC Black Pride 2026 will take place Friday, May 22, through Monday, May 25, in Washington, D.C.As the oldest and longest-running Black Pride celebration in the world, DC Black Pride continues to serve as a global model for Black LGBTQ+ visibility, culture, advocacy and community-building. This year’s celebration will take place under the powerful theme “New Black Renaissance,” bringing thousands of attendees to Washington, D.C. for a weekend rooted in joy, creativity, leadership, wellness and liberation.One of the most anticipated highlights of the weekend will be the DC Black Pride Opening Reception featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Durand Bernarr. Bernarr, who recently won the Grammy Award for Best Progressive R&B Album for “BLOOM” is entering this moment with extraordinary momentum, including the release of his new album, “Bernarr”.Known for his unmatched vocals, bold artistry, and unapologetic celebration of Black queer expression, Bernarr will help open DC Black Pride 2026 with a signature reception that sets the tone for one of the most important Black LGBTQ+ gatherings in the world.“DC Black Pride has always been more than a weekend. It is a gathering place for our people, our stories, our healing and our future,” said Kenya Hutton, president and CEO of the Center for Black Equity. “This year’s theme, 'New Black Renaissance,' reflects the beauty, brilliance and cultural leadership of Black LGBTQ+ communities. Having Grammy Award-winning artist Durand Bernarr join us for the Opening Reception makes this moment even more powerful. His artistry speaks directly to the spirit of this year’s celebration.”The newly released schedule includes a dynamic slate of community workshops, enrichment sessions, entertainment experiences and health and wellness programming. It also features nightlife events, cultural activations, ballroom events, partner-led gatherings and signature DC Black Pride experiences.In addition to the Opening Reception, attendees can look forward to signature programming throughout the weekend, including Rainbow Row, the Health and Wellness Pavilion and the Unity Ball. The weekend also includes brunch experiences, social events, cultural activations and official entertainment offerings.Workshops will explore health and wellness, aging, advocacy and HIV prevention. Sessions will also cover identity, leadership, storytelling, Black trans visibility, intergenerational connection and community power. Together, these sessions reflect DC Black Pride’s continued commitment to creating spaces where Black LGBTQ+ people can learn, heal, organize, celebrate and be fully seen.For more than three decades, DC Black Pride has stood at the center of a global movement, reminding the world that Black LGBTQ+ people are not only participants in culture, but creators of it. DC Black Pride 2026 continues that legacy while ushering in a new era of visibility, creativity, and collective power.Attendees are encouraged to review the full official schedule, RSVP where required, and make plans early.For the full list of official DC Black Pride 2026 workshops, entertainment, and events, visit dcblackpride.org/schedule.If it is not listed on dcblackpride.org/schedule, it is not an official DC Black Pride event.###About DC Black PrideDC Black Pride is the oldest and longest-running Black Pride celebration in the world. Rooted in Washington, DC, DC Black Pride brings together thousands of Black LGBTQ+ people, allies, advocates, artists, organizers, and community leaders each year for programming that uplifts culture, visibility, health, wellness, advocacy, and liberation.About the Center for Black EquityThe Center for Black Equity is a national organization committed to supporting Black LGBTQ+ communities through advocacy, leadership development, health equity, economic justice, and movement-building. Through its global Black Pride network and year-round programming, the Center works to advance equity, visibility, and resources for Black LGBTQ+ people across the United States and around the world.

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