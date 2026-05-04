BTS Concerts Drove Up Rideshare Fees By 33% in Tampa, New Data Shows

Research from Obi sheds light on the local impact of the K-pop sensation’s first U.S. dates of its world tour.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The frenzy around K-pop sensation BTS’ recent concerts in Tampa drove up the city’s average rideshare prices by 33% compared to baselines, according to new research from Obi, the global real-time aggregator for rideshare prices. With tens of thousands of fans flocking to Raymond James Stadium for the first U.S. dates of the band’s new Arirang tour, rideshare prices reflect the heightened activity and economic boost that highly anticipated events can bring to the cities that host them – and the pressure on local infrastructure.“When a big concert comes to town, rideshare drivers can have some of their biggest nights of the year,” said Ashwini Anburajan, CEO of Obi. “But for concertgoers, as well as other people looking to use Uber or Lyft in the same area, the experience can be unpredictable. They know they’re going to pay more and wait longer; what they don’t know is how much or how long. At Obi, we work to shed light on these patterns.”Obi collected the data via rideshare pricing API sampling for UberX and Lyft Standard rides during the BTS Tampa concert window (April 20–29, 2026). This was divided between a baseline period of April 20-24 and April 27 and concert dates of April 25, 26, and 28.Obi’s data also found:- The average wait time for an Uber or Lyft was nearly a minute longer on concert dates, whether rideshare users were going to or from the concert or not. Wait times spiked even higher in the hours around a concert’s ending.- Prices were elevated even during the day on concert dates, a testament to the influx of concertgoers coming in from out-of-town and traveling around the city more broadly.- Similarly, prices began to spike in the late afternoon of April 24, the day before the first of the BTS concerts – likely from arriving fans.BTS’ tour is anticipated to be one of the most lucrative concert series in history, with some industry analysts predicting that its economic impact in host cities may set new global records.“People who travel to a given location for a concert are also getting around to hotels, restaurants, and more – it’s not just the show itself,” said Anburajan. “That makes rideshare data a powerful proxy for the economic impact that concert tours and other major in-person events can bring to a city.” Obi will continue to track future U.S. tour dates to see how rideshare patterns evolve.Read the full analysis at www.rideobi.com/btstampa/ ABOUT OBIObi is a global real-time aggregator that compares millions of pricing and pick-up (ETA) data points, providing consumers and businesses with actionable insights. The free Obi app allows riders to compare all the major rideshare providers, taxis and black cars instantly. With over 1,500,000 users, the Obi app is available in over 175 countries, providing global price transparency for riders. The app is available for free download on iOS and Android at rideobi.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.