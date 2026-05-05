New York Artist Peter Paid Presents 'Timeless,' A Horology-Inspired Solo Exhibition

artist in studio

Time + Tide Discovery Studio is proud to present Timeless, a solo exhibition of new work by New York artist Peter Paid.

We are excited to collaborate on a project that feels both culturally relevant and visually engaging for our community” — Tayla Lewis, Associate General Manager of Time + Tide

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Exhibition will take place May 30-31, 2026, at 460 Broome Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY. Opens to the public on Saturday from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM, followed by a private VIP Viewing for collectors from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The exhibition will continue Sunday from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The artist will be in attendance throughout.Timeless explores the visual language of horology through the lens of traditional New York City sign painting. Known for blending hand-lettered bodega signage with themes rooted in classic hip-hop and street culture, Peter Paid presents a new series of large-scale works that pay homage to iconic watch designs. In each piece, the “price” becomes a playful substitute for a watch’s release year or reference number - reimagining models such as the Cartier Crash (1967) and the highly coveted, co-branded Patek Philippe/Tiffany & Co. Nautilus Ref. 5711.“We are excited to collaborate on a project that feels both culturally relevant and visually engaging for our community,” said Tayla Lewis, Associate General Manager of Time + Tide Peter “Paid” Levine is a Brooklyn-born artist with deep roots in hand-lettering, sign painting, 1980s subway graffiti, and DJ culture. With over four decades of experience spanning graffiti, album cover design, and corporate branding, his work merges bold color, classic typography, and traditional techniques to tell the story of New York street culture. His work has been featured in publications including New York Magazine, and is held in private collections worldwide.Founded in 2014, Time + Tide Watches is a global watch media and retail platform headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with locations in Melbourne, London, and New York.info@peterpaid.com

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