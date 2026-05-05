SumnerBaird Announces Co-Brand with Sea Glass, Strengthening Its Community-Focused Real Estate Approach

SumnerBaird announces its co-brand with Sea Glass, combining trusted local expertise with expanded resources to better serve Eastern North Carolina.

A new chapter for SumnerBaird as it partners with Sea Glass, strengthening its local roots while expanding capabilities for clients and community.

WASHINGTON , NC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SumnerBaird , a renowned real estate firm with a rich heritage and tradition of service in Eastern North Carolina, has announced its co-brand with Sea Glass and will now operate as SumnerBaird | Sea Glass.This announcement marks a significant milestone in the firm’s evolution, combining SumnerBaird’s established local leadership with the expanded resources, systems, and support of the Sea Glass platform.SumnerBaird remains deeply committed to its community, continuing to provide trusted guidance and leadership across both residential and commercial real estate. The co-brand brings together two firms aligned in philosophy: real estate is not simply a transaction, but a reflection of people, place, and community.Through this co-brand, SumnerBaird builds upon its long-standing reputation and tradition of service while expanding its capabilities through Sea Glass. The firm maintains its identity, leadership, and community focus while gaining access to broader infrastructure and strategic support.The brokerage is led by John Jesso, Broker and Head of Business Development, and Stacy Sumner Jesso, Partner and Business Manager.With more than 20 years of experience across real estate, finance, and economic development, John Jesso brings deep market expertise and a hands-on approach to advising clients. His background includes roles with First Union, Wachovia, and Wells Fargo, as well as leading more than $80 million in downtown investment as Rocky Mount’s Downtown Development Director. Stacy Sumner Jesso oversees operations, marketing, and client experience, ensuring the firm’s commitment to professionalism and integrity is reflected in every detail. With a background in business administration and marketing, she also plays a key role in shaping the firm’s brand and supporting initiatives that strengthen the local business community.“This is not about changing who we are; it is about strengthening it,” said John Jesso, Broker and Head of Business Development. “SumnerBaird has always been built on relationships, trust, and a commitment to the communities we serve. Partnering with Sea Glass allows us to remain deeply rooted locally while gaining the resources to serve our clients at an even higher level. At the end of the day, it is still about people, not production, and this alignment reinforces that in every way.”SumnerBaird | Sea Glass will continue to serve clients across residential real estate while focusing on commercial brokerage, development, historic restoration, and investment advisory, with an emphasis on projects that contribute to long-term community vitality.Sea Glass supports locally led firms by providing infrastructure, marketing, and strategic resources while allowing them to maintain their identity and leadership within their markets.“SumnerBaird represents the kind of firm we are intentional about partnering with,” said Sarah Humphrey, VP of Marketing & Business Development. “They have built something meaningful in their market, and our role is to come alongside that with the platform, resources, and support to help expand it without changing its foundation.”The announcement of SumnerBaird | Sea Glass reflects a broader shift in the real estate industry toward locally led firms supported by modern platforms that enhance, rather than replace, local expertise.With deep roots in Eastern North Carolina, SumnerBaird has built a reputation for community engagement, thoughtful development, and relationship-driven service. Operating as SumnerBaird | Sea Glass strengthens that foundation while positioning the firm for continued, intentional growth.About SumnerBaird | Sea GlassSumnerBaird | Sea Glass is a boutique-led, platform-powered real estate firm combining deep local expertise with the scale and resources of the Sea Glass network. The firm specializes in residential and commercial real estate, development, and investment advisory, delivering thoughtful, strategic solutions grounded in integrity, stewardship, and long-term value.Contact InformationWebsite: sumnerbaird.comEmail: john@sumnerbaird.comAbout Sea GlassSea Glass is a boutique lifestyle real estate franchisor serving waterfront, resort, and lifestyle-driven markets. The brand emphasizes local expertise, elevated branding, and a modern franchise model designed for entrepreneurial brokers and agents seeking to build meaningful, community-rooted businesses.Learn more at: franchising.seaglass.com

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