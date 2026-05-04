Golden Waffle Expands UK Distribution as Wholesalers Back British-Owned Just-Add-Water Waffle System

Golden Waffle logo representing a new Just Add Water waffle mix concept designed to simplify preparation and improve consistency in hospitality kitchens. Award Winning Waffle Machine Sample day with customers Sample day with happy customers Sample day with customers and their children

Wholesalers across the UK are backing Golden Waffle’s British-owned just-add-water waffle system for hospitality operators.

Golden Waffle was built for hospitality — fast, reliable and profitable. Wholesalers are now seeing the bigger opportunity.” — Keith Wareing, Founder, Golden Waffle

MANCHESTER, MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2026 — Golden Waffle Group Ltd, the Manchester-based supplier of commercial waffle flour and waffle machines, is expanding its UK wholesale distribution network as more foodservice wholesalers become official distributors of the brand.The growth reflects increasing demand from cafés, dessert shops, hotels, restaurants, takeaway operators, leisure venues and caterers looking for a faster, cleaner and more consistent way to serve premium waffles.Golden Waffle’s flagship product is a commercial just-add-water waffle mix, created for busy hospitality environments where speed, consistency and ease of use are essential. Unlike traditional waffle mixes that often require eggs, butter, milk or complicated preparation, Golden Waffle has developed a simple system designed to help operators serve high-quality waffles with minimal training, reduced mess and reliable results.The company supplies both its 3kg Golden Waffle bucket mix and larger 13.5kg foodservice boxes, alongside commercial waffle machines, including free on-loan machine options for qualifying customers using Golden Waffle flour.Founder Keith Wareing believes the company is entering a key growth phase as wholesalers look for products that offer more than just another bag of flour.“Golden Waffle was built for the hospitality industry. Operators do not need complicated waffle mixes, inconsistent results or products that slow the kitchen down. They need something fast, reliable, profitable and easy for staff to use every single day. That is exactly what Golden Waffle delivers — just add water, whisk and serve.”The company’s growing distributor network is helping make Golden Waffle more accessible to operators across the UK, with wholesalers recognising the opportunity to supply a premium waffle system that supports both foodservice customers and their own sales growth.“Wholesalers are starting to see the bigger picture,” added Wareing. “This is not just waffle flour. This is a complete commercial waffle solution. We provide the mix, the machines, the support and the know-how to help businesses add waffles to their menu quickly and profitably.”Golden Waffle’s rise comes at a time when many hospitality businesses are reviewing costs, labour efficiency and menu profitability. Waffles continue to perform strongly across dessert menus, breakfast operations, cafés, hotels, quick-service restaurants and takeaway concepts because they are versatile, high-margin and visually appealing.Golden Waffle’s just-add-water system is designed to help businesses capitalise on that demand without adding unnecessary pressure to staff or kitchen operations.The brand’s 3kg bucket format has also attracted attention because operators can mix directly in the tub, reducing preparation time, mess and washing up. The resealable bucket helps with storage, portion control and back-of-house organisation, while the larger 13.5kg box gives higher-volume users a cost-effective foodservice option.“Our message to wholesalers is simple,” said Wareing. “If your customers are cafés, dessert shops, hotels, restaurants, takeaways or caterers, they are already buying products to create profitable menu items. Golden Waffle gives them a simple way to add premium waffles without the hassle. That makes it a strong product for wholesalers to stock, sell and grow with.”Golden Waffle is now inviting selected wholesalers and distributors across the UK and Ireland to discuss partnership opportunities.The company is particularly interested in working with foodservice wholesalers, cash and carries, regional distributors, dessert suppliers, catering suppliers and hospitality-focused buying groups that want to offer their customers a British-owned waffle brand with strong commercial support.Golden Waffle Group Ltd is based in Manchester and supplies customers throughout the UK, with international supply also available.For more information, wholesale enquiries or distributor opportunities, visit www.goldenwaffle.com or contact Golden Waffle directly via WhatsApp on +44 7999 373839.

Golden Waffle Machine

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