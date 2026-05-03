beIN SPORTS Earns Global Recognition at AIPS Sport Media Awards and International Film Festivals

DOHA, QATAR, May 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- beIN MEDIA GROUP’s (‘beIN’) flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, earned multiple recognitions at the 2025 AIPS Sport Media Awards, held in Lausanne, Switzerland, with two original productions ranking among the Top 10 worldwide in their respective categories.The short feature production “In Gaza, Hope Always Rises from the Rubble” and the documentary production “Palestine: One Jersey, Many Roots”, both produced by beIN SPORTS journalist Mohammed Alnakhala, were recognised in the Video Short Feature and Video Documentary categories respectively. “In Gaza, Hope Always Rises from the Rubble” highlights the realities of athletes in Gaza during wartime, capturing their resilience and determination to pursue their dreams despite ongoing challenges, while “Palestine: One Jersey, Many Roots” tells the story of the Palestinian national football team, portraying football as a symbol of identity, unity, and hope across borders. The documentary is currently available for streaming on TOD, beIN’s OTT platform, across the Middle East and North Africa.“In Gaza, Hope Always Rises from the Rubble” placed 1st in Asia, 6th globally, and also received a Human Rights Special Commendation during the official awards ceremony, in recognition of its impactful storytelling, while “Palestine: One Jersey, Many Roots” placed 2nd in Asia, and has been officially selected for screening at major international sports film festivals, including the Beausoleil Côte d’Azur International FICTS Festival du Cinéma Sportif in France and the Istanbul Sports Film Festival 2026 in Türkiye.These recognitions were awarded within a highly competitive field of 1,987 submissions representing 130 countries, placing beIN SPORTS productions among the top 4.5% of entries globally and reflecting the organisation’s continued commitment to high-quality storytelling and impactful sports content that resonates with audiences worldwide.– Ends –About beIN MEDIA GROUPbeIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across 5 continents, 40 countries and in 9 different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD, across MENA and Türkiye.For more information on beIN MEDIA GROUP, please contact: mediaoffice@bein.com

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