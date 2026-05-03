To His Excellency Mr. Karol Nawrocki, President of the Republic of Poland
AZERBAIJAN, May 3 - 03 May 2026, 11:51
Dear Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you, and through you, all your people on the occasion of 3 May - the Constitution Day.
Relations between Azerbaijan and Poland are based on deep historical roots and good traditions. We attach special importance to the development of our interstate relations and fruitful cooperation, which have great potential.
I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to expand friendship between our countries, enhance our strategic partnership, and develop our mutual interaction both bilaterally and within the framework of the European Union.
On such a festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Poland everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 30 April 2026
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