Terra Firma Advances A$1B+ Integrated Energy, Agriculture and Protein Infrastructure Project

Landmark Hamilton development advances one of Australia’s largest integrated energy, agriculture, and protein infrastructure projects.

Landmark infrastructure requires scale, discipline, and long-term vision. Project Linear Spine is being advanced to support food security and export growth.” — Phillippe Barros, Chairman

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terra Firma Equity Limited ("Terra Firma" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant expansion of Project Linear Spine - Hamilton Food Park, following the execution of binding agreements to secure an adjoining Williams Road landholding of approximately 400 acres.Together with the Company's previously announced 201-acre Industrial 2-zoned site at 8525 Henty Highway, Hamilton, the expanded project footprint is expected to comprise approximately 601 acres of strategically positioned land in Victoria's Western District.The enlarged landholding materially strengthens Terra Firma's development pathway for Project Linear Spine, which is being advanced as a landmark A$1B+ integrated energy, agriculture and protein infrastructure project. Subject to approvals, funding, engineering finalisation, and project delivery, the project is intended to support the development of one of Australia's largest and most advanced integrated protein-processing precincts.Project Linear Spine is being designed to move beyond a conventional processing facility. The expanded footprint is intended to support a coordinated infrastructure project that incorporates large-scale protein processing, upstream agricultural integration, feedlot infrastructure, renewable and waste-to-energy systems, water capture and reuse, by-product recovery, fertiliser production, cold storage, logistics, and export-oriented supply chain capability.The Company considers the expansion an important strategic milestone. It provides Terra Firma with the land base required to plan a nationally significant infrastructure project capable of supporting domestic food security, export growth, regional employment, circular resource utilisation and long-term supply chain resilience.Terra Firma believes the scale and integrated nature of Project Linear Spine is increasingly relevant to major global institutional investors seeking exposure to food security, energy transition, water infrastructure, logistics and resilient real-asset supply chains.STRATEGIC RATIONALEIn March 2026, Terra Firma announced the acquisition of the 82.15-hectare site at 8525 Henty Highway, Hamilton. That site established the core industrial foundation for Project Linear Spine, a proposed next-generation protein-processing and export precinct designed around efficiency, biosecurity, traceability, automated logistics, scalable throughput, and export-oriented production.The original development concept contemplated a large-scale, multi-species processing facility with capacity to support approximately 1,200 head of beef per day and up to 15,000 smallstock per day, subject to approvals, funding, engineering finalisation, and project delivery.The Williams Road expansion materially broadens that opportunity. The additional landholding gives the Company the physical scale and flexibility required to plan the infrastructure needed to support modern protein production at scale, including agricultural inputs, holding capacity, water management, energy systems, circular resource recovery, cold storage, logistics and future expansion.Terra Firma believes the next generation of food and protein infrastructure must do more than increase processing capacity. It must also address energy security, water security, traceability, waste recovery, by-product utilisation, logistics resilience and export reliability.Major institutional investors are increasingly focused on assets that combine real infrastructure, food security, sustainability, supply chain resilience and long-term strategic relevance. Terra Firma believes Project Linear Spine has been assembled with those themes in mind.EXPANDED PROJECT FOOTPRINTThe expanded Project Linear Spine landholding comprises two core components.The Core Industrial Site comprises the original approximately 201-acre Industrial 2-zoned Henty Highway site. This site is intended to serve as the primary industrial backbone of Project Linear Spine, supporting high-throughput processing, value-added manufacturing, cold storage, packaging, automation, and logistics systems.The Williams Road Expansion Landholding comprises the adjoining landholding of approximately 400 acres. This landholding is intended to support complementary agricultural, utility, energy, water and circular infrastructure layers, including feedlot operations, resource recovery, water infrastructure, bioenergy systems, storage, future expansion and supporting industrial uses.The Company believes this dual-site structure provides important development flexibility. It allows the core processing and manufacturing precinct to remain focused on production efficiency, while the surrounding expansion landholding can support the upstream, utility and circular systems required to improve long-term performance, sustainability and infrastructure value.The enlarged footprint also provides greater scope for operational buffers, staged utility corridors, livestock management zones, water retention areas, energy infrastructure, logistics interfaces and future expansion. These features are expected to be important to future planning, government engagement, lender review and institutional capital assessment.DEVELOPMENT PATHWAY AND GOVERNANCETerra Firma intends to continue progressing Project Linear Spine through planning, engineering, environmental review, government engagement, capital structuring and funding discussions.The Williams Road expansion landholding is expected to be structured through a dedicated, ring-fenced vehicle. This structure is intended to provide clear governance, capital separation and transparency for shareholders, capital partners, lenders and future institutional investors.Terra Firma is expected to retain majority ownership and strategic control across the broader Project Linear Spine development. The Company believes this approach supports disciplined capital deployment, clearer project-level financing pathways and improved institutional presentation as the project progresses.The enlarged Project Linear Spine development is being positioned as an A$1B+ infrastructure opportunity, including core processing and manufacturing infrastructure, agricultural and feedlot systems, energy and circular infrastructure, water and utility systems, logistics, cold storage, and supporting development works.The Company expects the expanded landholding to improve the project's relevance to major international infrastructure capital, including strategic investors, pension capital, sovereign capital, and real-asset investors focused on food security, the energy transition, water resilience, circular-economy infrastructure, and long-duration essential assets.No final funding structure has been determined. The Company will continue to assess funding structures that may include equity, debt, project-level financing, strategic capital partners, vendor arrangements, government-supported infrastructure pathways and other institutional funding solutions. All material funding decisions remain subject to Board approval, due diligence, documentation and market conditions.REGIONAL SIGNIFICANCE AND GLOBAL RELEVANCEVictoria's Western District is one of Australia's most productive agricultural regions. It has established livestock supply fundamentals, experienced agricultural workforces, proximity to roads and freight corridors, and a strong history of food-, fibre-, and export-oriented production.Project Linear Spine is being positioned as a nationally significant protein infrastructure project that can strengthen the region's role in Australia's future food and protein supply chain.Subject to approvals, funding and delivery, the development is expected to support increased domestic processing capacity, improved livestock supply chain efficiency, enhanced value-added production, stronger by-product utilisation, and closer alignment among producers, processors, and domestic and international customers.The project also has broader international relevance. Global food systems are under increasing pressure to become more efficient, more traceable, more sustainable and more resilient. Terra Firma believes Australia is well-positioned to play a greater role in supplying premium protein to international markets, provided the country continues to invest in advanced processing, logistics, energy, water and export infrastructure.Project Linear Spine is being designed to respond to those requirements. By bringing together processing, agriculture, energy, water, logistics and circular resource systems within a coordinated infrastructure project, Terra Firma believes the development has the potential to create an infrastructure asset of interest to both domestic stakeholders and major international capital partners.GOVERNMENT ENGAGEMENT AND ECONOMIC IMPACTTerra Firma intends to engage constructively with local, state, and Federal Government stakeholders as Project Linear Spine progresses through planning, approvals and development preparation.Government engagement is expected to be important across planning coordination, infrastructure interfaces, roads, utilities, environmental approvals, employment, regional economic development, energy systems, water systems and export capability.Subject to approvals, funding and final delivery, the expanded project has the potential to support significant direct and indirect employment across construction, agriculture, logistics, manufacturing, freight, engineering, services, energy, maintenance, technology and regional supply chains.The Company also believes the project has the potential to create long-term regional benefits beyond direct employment. These may include improved access to processing for producers, increased demand for local services, additional logistics activity, new circular-economy opportunities, enhanced utilisation of regional infrastructure, and the development of a more integrated agricultural-industrial base in Victoria's Western District.CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT Phillippe Barros , Chairman of Terra Firma Equity Limited, said:"The Williams Road expansion represents an important strategic milestone for Terra Firma and for Project Linear Spine. It gives the Company the land base, development flexibility and infrastructure depth required to advance a nationally significant project across energy, agriculture and protein production.""Project Linear Spine has never been intended to operate as a conventional processing facility. The enlarged 601-acre footprint allows us to plan an integrated precinct where processing, agriculture, energy, water, logistics, waste recovery and circular resource systems can be brought together within one coordinated infrastructure project.""Our objective is to develop an asset that supports long-term food security, export growth, regional employment and supply chain resilience. Modern protein infrastructure must be efficient, traceable, energy-aware and capable of extracting greater value from every part of the supply chain.""We believe the scale, location and design logic of Project Linear Spine make it relevant to major domestic and international capital partners seeking exposure to essential real assets, food security, energy transition, water resilience and regional infrastructure.""On behalf of the Board, I thank our shareholders, investors, advisers and capital partners for their continued support as Terra Firma moves from strategic land assembly and infrastructure design into planning, capital structuring and project execution."SHAREHOLDER COMMUNICATION AND CAPITAL MARKETS POSITIONINGUnder the leadership of Phillippe Barros, Chairman of Terra Firma Equity Limited, the Board remains committed to maintaining clear, timely and disciplined communication with shareholders as the Company progresses its acquisition programme, infrastructure development pathway and capital markets strategy.Terra Firma confirms that shareholders will receive a comprehensive update at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The AGM update is expected to address the Company's current targeted acquisition opportunities, the continued development of its national infrastructure and consolidation strategy, capital positioning, strategic direction, and the expansion of the Project Linear Spine development pathway.The Company also expects to outline the proposed 3:1 share consolidation, which is intended to simplify Terra Firma's capital structure, improve market presentation, support institutional alignment and assist the Company's broader capital markets strategy. Phillippe Barros and his fellow directors sincerely thank Terra Firma's shareholders, investors and capital partners for their continued confidence and engagement throughout this important period in the Company's development.The Board considers transparent shareholder communication essential as Terra Firma advances from acquisition strategy and infrastructure design to planning, funding preparation, government engagement, and project delivery execution.NEXT STEPSTerra Firma will continue to advance Project Linear Spine through planning, approvals and development preparation.In the coming months, the Company expects to progress the formal assembly of a specialist project team to support the delivery pathway for the expanded precinct. This is expected to include capabilities across planning and statutory approvals, environmental and EPA requirements, infrastructure interfaces, engineering, energy, water, waste, and circular systems, project management, funding support, and delivery advisory.The Company also intends to continue its engagement with relevant government and infrastructure stakeholders to support effective coordination throughout the project's planning and development pathway. Terra Firma will provide further updates as material milestones are reached.ABOUT TERRA FIRMA EQUITY LIMITEDTerra Firma Equity Limited is an Australian-based investment and operating company focused on developing vertically integrated infrastructure across agriculture, protein, food manufacturing, energy, logistics and supply chain sectors. The Company's strategy is to consolidate and develop assets that strengthen domestic food production, export capability, regional infrastructure and long-term supply chain resilience.Terra Firma is focused on building a scalable, institutionally governed business that can support Australia's role in the global protein and food supply.IMPORTANT NOTICEThis announcement contains forward-looking statements, development objectives, indicative project descriptions and statements of intention. These statements are based on current expectations and remain subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including planning approvals, regulatory requirements, funding, due diligence, engineering outcomes, commercial agreements, market conditions and Board approvals.No representation or warranty is made that any proposed development, acquisition, funding outcome, operational target, employment outcome or capital markets outcome will be achieved. Terra Firma will provide further updates as material milestones are reached. This announcement is provided for general information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation to subscribe for, acquire or dispose of any securities in Terra Firma in any jurisdiction.

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