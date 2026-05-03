Utah Home Buyers Are Being Denied Jumbo Loans, It’s Not Because of Income

Utah Jumbo Loan Expert / Steve Saxton Jumbo Loans / Self Employed Borrowers / Utah

As self employed borrowers face challenges with traditional underwriting, bank statement loans and non QM jumbo strategies are gaining attention across Utah

Saxton said. “You are not just qualifying income. You are structuring it in a way that aligns with investor expectations while still reflecting the borrower’s real financial position” — Steve Saxton

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A growing number of Utah home buyers are being denied jumbo mortgage financing, and the issue is not a lack of income.Across Utah, self employed borrowers, business owners, and high income professionals are running into the same problem. Strong cash flow, consistent deposits, and significant assets are not translating into approvals under traditional lending models that rely heavily on tax return based income.As this pattern becomes more common, Utah buyers are increasingly turning toward loan officers who specialize in structuring these types of loans using alternative documentation and a deeper understanding of investor guidelines.One name that continues to surface in the conversation is Steve Saxton , a Utah based mortgage broker with Christian Roberts Mortgage and an expert in jumbo financing for self employed clients.“The issue is not the borrower’s ability to repay,” Saxton said. “It is how their income is being interpreted. Most self employed borrowers in Utah are showing strong revenue and deposits, but their tax returns are designed to minimize taxable income, not maximize borrowing power.”As home prices in Utah continue to rise, the need for jumbo loans has grown. At the same time, more borrowers are self employed or earn income that does not fit neatly into traditional W2 structures. This has created increased demand for bank statement loans and non QM jumbo loan programs that evaluate income differently.Bank statement loans allow lenders to analyze actual cash flow rather than relying solely on tax returns. For many self employed borrowers in Utah, this provides a more accurate picture of their financial strength.“Jumbo loans for self employed borrowers require a different level of analysis,” Saxton said. “You are not just qualifying income. You are structuring it in a way that aligns with investor expectations while still reflecting the borrower’s real financial position.”Saxton, who has been recognized in the top 1 percent of mortgage loan originators for eight consecutive years, focuses his work at Christian Roberts Mortgage on jumbo loans for self employed borrowers in Utah using bank statement loans, non QM strategies, and alternative documentation.Industry professionals note that as more borrowers fall outside traditional income models, the ability to properly structure jumbo loans is becoming a key factor in whether a loan is approved or denied.As the Utah mortgage market continues to evolve, borrowers who do not fit standard guidelines are increasingly seeking out specialists who understand both the borrower side and the investor side of the equation.In many cases, borrowers begin the process by approaching their primary bank or a traditional lending institution. While these institutions are well equipped for conventional loan scenarios, they are often limited when it comes to jumbo loans for self employed borrowers, where income does not align with standard documentation requirements.When income is forced through traditional methods used by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, borrowers may still qualify, but often at the expense of higher costs, less favorable terms, or loan structures that do not fully reflect their financial strength. In contrast, bank statement loans and non QM jumbo programs are designed to evaluate real cash flow and business performance, which can result in a more accurate and often more favorable outcome for the borrower.“In many of these scenarios, the borrower could technically be approved using traditional income calculations,” Saxton said. “But when you step back and look at the full picture, the loan is often structured more effectively using bank statements as the qualifying income source. It is simply a better representation of how many self employed borrowers in Utah actually earn.”About Steve SaxtonSteve Saxton is a Utah based mortgage loan officer with over 25 years of experience specializing in jumbo loans for self employed borrowers, bank statement loans, and non QM mortgage strategies. Through his work at Christian Roberts Mortgage, Saxton educates clients nationwide on mortgage structuring, alternative income qualification, and complex jumbo loan scenarios.

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