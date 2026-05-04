May Broadband Bills Land Across Britain. Switching Households Save up to £292, New Data Shows

April's broadband price rises just hit, but here's the good news. Households switching their UK broadband deal are saving up to around £290 across a 24-month contract, and more than 2 million Britons have already used One Touch Switch to find a cheaper p

Independent comparison broadbandswitch.uk publishes May 2026 Market Update as 2 million Britons embrace One Touch Switch and the loyalty tax bites.

Loyal broadband customers are being punished for staying put. The best deals go to people who switch, not to people who stay. That is a loyalty tax, plain and simple.” — Dr Alex J. Martin-Smith, Lead Editor, broadbandswitch.uk

LONDON, LONDON, ISLE OF MAN, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Households across Great Britain are saving up to around £290 on their broadband by switching, as the first post-hike bills land on doormats and in inboxes this week. New data published today by independent comparison service broadbandswitch.uk shows the average switching household pockets between £180 and £292 across a 24-month contract by moving to a like-for-like deal at the same address. Ofcom's latest research shows that 1 in 4 UK broadband customers are now out of contract, paying on average £7 to £9 a month more than in-contract customers for the same service.The release lands over the May Bank Holiday weekend, the rare moment in the British calendar when families have the time and headspace to look at the household bills. Real regular pay growth has slowed to 0.2% in the three months to February, the weakest reading since mid-2023. Knocking £10 a month off the broadband bill is one of the few cost-of-living wins a household can score in an afternoon.The good news is that switching has never been simpler. Two reforms have rewritten the rules. Since 17 January 2025, Ofcom has banned inflation-linked or percentage-based mid-contract price rises in new contracts: any in-contract rise must now be set out upfront in pounds and pence, so the saving from switching is a number, not a guess. Since September 2024, One Touch Switch has handed control to customers. The new provider tells the old one, ends the contract and arranges the move. More than two million UK households have already used it. More than 300 providers are signed up. Most switches complete in two to fourteen working days, with no engineer visit for most upgrades and automatic compensation if a line is dark for more than a working day.April's rises landed in pounds, not percentages, the first full year under the new regime. BT, EE and Plusnet added £4 a month for the latest cohort. Sky added £3, with broadband customers given a 30-day penalty-free exit window. TalkTalk applied £4 a month for contracts from November 2025. Vodafone applied £3.50 a month for contracts from July 2024 onwards. Virgin Media added £4 a month for customers on its pounds-and-pence terms (contracts from January 2025), with pre-January 2025 customers facing a percentage rise of around 7.5%. NOW Broadband held prices steady, the only major UK provider not to raise broadband prices this April."Loyal broadband customers are being punished for staying put. Someone who signed up three years ago can pay £4 a month more than a brand new customer next door, for the exact same line. That is a loyalty tax, plain and simple," said Dr Alex J. Martin-Smith, Lead Editor at broadbandswitch.uk."The good news is that the reforms are working. Switching now takes one form, one day, and zero phone calls to your old provider. Two million British households have already proved it works. The infrastructure is ready, the rules are fairer, and the savings are real. Britain has every reason to be optimistic about its broadband."For any UK household this week, the guidance from broadbandswitch.uk is straightforward. Find your renewal date on your latest bill. If it has passed, you are paying loyalty pricing right now. Enter your postcode at broadbandswitch.uk to see live Broadband Deals from more than 35 providers at your exact address, ranked by total contract value rather than headline price, so setup fees, rewards and confirmed price rises are all in the figure. Choose your deal, and the new provider handles the move. Households on Universal Credit, Pension Credit or other qualifying benefits should check broadband social tariffs first: more than 30 social tariffs are now available from £12.50 a month, but Ofcom estimates 70% of eligible UK households do not know they exist.Full-fibre is now available to around 8 in 10 UK premises. Average maximum download speeds have reached 285 Mbit/s, up nearly 30% on last year. The infrastructure is in place. The rules are fairer than they have ever been. The switch takes minutes.The full evidence base, with all sources independently verified, is available in the Best Broadband Deals UK May 2026 Market Update, a 33-section monthly report from broadbandswitch.uk.

Best Broadband Deals May 2026 - How to switch broadband in May 2026.

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