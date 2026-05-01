ICRC, World Health Organization, Médecins Sans Frontières: Health care must never be a casualty of war

Geneva - Ten years ago, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2286 on health care in armed conflicts. The situation is even worse compared to 10 years ago. Today, we mark not an achievement - we mark a failure.

As violence affecting medical facilities, transport and personnel continues unabated, the harm this resolution sought to prevent has not diminished. It has continued and, in many contexts, intensified. As heads of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the World Health Organization and Médecins Sans Frontières, we join others in the international community in issuing an urgent call for action.

Every day on the front lines of the world’s most devastating crises, our teams witness the catastrophic consequences when the sanctity of health care is violated. Hospitals are reduced to rubble, ambulances are blocked or targeted, and doctors, nurses and patients are injured or killed. Patients die from treatable wounds, women give birth without care and entire communities lose access to life-saving services. When health care is no longer safe, it is often the clearest warning sign that the rules of war are being ignored. If hospitals and those who protect life are under attack, we face not only a humanitarian crisis, but a crisis of humanity.

States and all parties to armed conflict must comply with the rules protecting health care. The obligation to “respect and ensure respect” for international humanitarian law requires states not only to abide by these rules themselves, but also to use all possible influence to ensure that other states and parties to conflict do the same.

The recommendations of the UN Secretary-General that accompanied Resolution 2286 remain a clear, actionable roadmap for states. The ICRC, WHO and MSF stand ready with our presence in conflict settings, medical expertise and operational capacity to support states in implementing these critical measures.

We also recall World Health Assembly Resolution 65.20 that introduced in 2012 systematic documentation and reporting of attacks on health care by the World Health Organization: strengthening consistent and transparent reporting is essential to build the evidence base, inform prevention and response, and advance accountability.