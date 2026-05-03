Decoyard Interiors Strengthens Market Leadership in Egypt with Premium Wallcovering Solutions for Hospitality Projects

CAIRO, EGYPT, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Decoyard Interiors, one of Egypt’s largest and most trusted sources of commercial vinyl and textile wallcoverings, continues to set new benchmarks in the interior design and construction industry. With a proven track record of successful deliveries across high-profile hotel and commercial developments, Decoyard has firmly established itself as the premier professional supplier of high-performance wallcovering solutions in the Egyptian market and a growing force across the MENA region. ￼Founded on a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer-centric service, Decoyard Interiors specializes in contract-grade products that combine aesthetic appeal with exceptional durability. The company maintains strong partnerships with leading global manufacturers, including Vescom B.V. (Netherlands), Tapetex Wall Materials, Newmor Wallcoverings (UK). This enables Decoyard to offer an extensive portfolio featuring fabric-backed vinyl wallcoverings, non-woven options, luxurious textile and silk collections, eco-friendly products, digital imaging solutions, hand-crafted designs, and dry-erase surfaces.Decoyard is the only ISO 9001:2015 certified wallcovering supplier in Egypt, a distinction that highlights its rigorous quality management systems and dedication to international standards. The company’s products are engineered to meet the demanding requirements of architects, interior designers, consultants, and contractors, particularly in high-traffic environments such as hotels, offices, banks, healthcare facilities, and retail spaces. With over 250 patterns available in more than 4,000 colors for vinyl collections alone, alongside natural fiber textiles that deliver premium luxury, Decoyard provides unmatched variety and customization capabilities, including digital printing that turns any creative vision into reality.The company’s strategic success stems from several core strengths: unmatched technical support from expert teams, consistent on-time delivery even under tight schedules, competitive and transparent pricing, and decades of accumulated expertise in predicting and responding to market trends. These attributes have enabled Decoyard to build long-term win-win relationships with project owners, main contractors, and design firms throughout Egypt and the broader Middle East. ￼Notable Project AchievementsIn the hospitality sector, Decoyard served as a key partner for the Raffles Hotel within the Iconic Tower in the New Administrative Capital. This super-tall skyscraper, nearly 400 meters high with 77 floors and over 40,000 square meters of interior wall space, represents one of Africa’s most ambitious developments. Decoyard’s expertise in delivering high-volume, specification-compliant materials was instrumental in enhancing the project’s interior magnificence.Decoyard’s project portfolio showcases its capability to handle large-scale, sophisticated assignments. In the hospitality sector, the company played a central role in the renovation of the iconic Sheraton Cairo Hotel & Casino . As Egypt’s leading contract wallcovering supplier, Decoyard supplied premium Vescom products for guest rooms, corridors, and public areas in the historic property overlooking the Nile, collaborating from the design phase to ensure visual excellence and functional performance. ￼Another flagship achievement is the Crowne Plaza West Cairo – Arkan, Egypt’s first Crowne Plaza hotel. Decoyard delivered comprehensive vinyl and textile wallcovering works for 178 rooms and suites, five meeting rooms, event spaces, and an exclusive Club Lounge, fully aligning with IHG Hotels & Resorts’ stringent international standards for safety, durability, and aesthetics. ￼On the North Coast, Decoyard contributed to Emaar’s Al Alamein Hotel project in the Marassi resort. The company successfully supplied vinyl wallcoverings for the complete refurbishment and rebranding of this 200-room luxury hotel, executing a fast-track schedule in close cooperation with Vescom to meet demanding timelines.Additional commercial successes include supplying digitally printed wallcoverings for the new Amazon offices at Cairo Festival City and upholstery fabrics for Pfizer Egypt’s modern headquarters, demonstrating versatility across corporate environments. ￼These projects illustrate Decoyard’s ability to manage complex logistics, ensure material compliance with fire safety and performance codes, and support accelerated construction timelines without compromising quality. By focusing on solutions that offer both beauty and long-term resilience, the company helps clients create spaces that impress while minimizing maintenance costs.Looking ahead, Decoyard Interiors remains committed to innovation, sustainability, and expanding its footprint. Recent achievements, such as obtaining AEO Certification , further strengthen its position in global supply chains. As Egypt’s hospitality and commercial real estate sectors experience robust growth—driven by new developments in the capital, coastal resorts, and business districts—Decoyard is well-positioned to support transformative projects with reliable, world-class wallcovering solutions.About Decoyard InteriorsDecoyard Interiors supplies contract-quality wallcoverings, upholstery, and interior solutions across Egypt. Headquartered in 6th of October City, the company delivers excellence in hospitality, commercial, and residential sectors through global partnerships and local expertise.For more information, visit: www.decoyard.com

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