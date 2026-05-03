President Lai arrives in Kingdom of Eswatini for state visit  

TAIWAN, May 3 - On May 2, President Lai Ching-te departed for Eswatini for a state visit at the invitation of His Majesty King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini. The delegation arrived successfully at 9:00 am local time. Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) stated that although the trip had been temporarily postponed due to unjustified external interference, this has done nothing to diminish Taiwan's resolve to engage with the world, and Taiwan will not allow itself to be absent from the international stage because of it. Taiwan and Eswatini are steadfast allies, she emphasized, who have together weathered many ups and downs. She stated that the delegation will advance the three core objectives of shared prosperity in security, prosperity in economy, and prosperity in digital technology , and that Taiwan will move forward side by side with Eswatini on the path of mutual benefits and shared prosperity, enhancing the friendship and well-being of the peoples of both nations.

Spokesperson Kuo noted that in light of the uncertainties and risks posed by certain recent incidents to the safety of heads of state and to aviation security, the national security team and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a comprehensive assessment to ensure that the trip would be carried out in a manner befitting national dignity and consistent with international norms and aviation safety principles, while ensuring the full success of the nation's diplomatic mission and the fullest possible safety of the president and all delegation members. In keeping with the tacit understanding reached with the like-minded, friendly parties who assisted with the security and logistics of this visit, certain security-related details will not be disclosed until an appropriate time after the visit concludes. The spokesperson also expressed the sincere gratitude of the government and people of Taiwan to His Majesty the King of Eswatini and his government team for their full support in making the relevant arrangements.

Spokesperson Kuo indicated that engaging with the world and interacting with people across the globe are natural, inalienable rights of the 23 million people of Taiwan. This visit, which commenced after being temporarily postponed due to external interference, demonstrates the determination and will of the Taiwanese people to engage with the world. It is also an assertion of the Republic of China (Taiwan) 's fundamental rights as a member of the international community. Our nation adheres to rules-based international norms and is committed to mutual benefits and shared prosperity within the international community. This visit serves as a concrete demonstration of Taiwan's commitment, alongside all like-minded nations, to upholding the international order.

Spokesperson Kuo stated that upon the delegation's arrival in the Kingdom of Eswatini, Taiwan's Ambassador to Eswatini Jeremy H.S. Liang (梁洪昇) and Eswatini Chief Protocol Officer Khandlela Mdluli boarded the plane to welcome the president. After alighting from the plane, President Lai was received by Prime Minister Russell Dlamini and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Pholile Shakantu , who accompanied the president as he received military honors. The president also extended warm greetings to the staff and families of the embassy and technical mission who had gathered to welcome him.

During his visit, President Lai will hold bilateral talks with King Mswati III, during which they will jointly witness the signing of a customs mutual assistance agreement between the two nations' governments, as well as sign a joint communiqué.