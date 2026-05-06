SHELF TV Launches a Filmmaker-First Home for Short Films, Originals, and Independent Storytelling

SHELF TV is an independent streaming platform for short films and original cinema.

Founded by Noah Taliferro, SHELF TV enters the market as a creator-first platform for short films, originals, and independent storytelling.

SHELF TV was built for the projects, the voices, and the creators that usually get left behind. We are building a home for work that deserves to stay alive, grow in value, and actually be seen.” — Noah Taliferro, Founder and CEO of SHELF TV

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHELF TV , an independent streaming platform built from the ground up to champion short films , mini-series, mini-docs, and original cinematic storytelling, is officially entering its launch phase. The platform is designed as a curated destination where filmmakers and 360-degree creators can release work with intention, identity, and long-term value.SHELF TV was founded and built by Noah Taliferro , a creator who developed the platform to solve a problem he experienced firsthand. After beginning his career in front of the camera, Taliferro expanded into writing, directing, filming, editing, producing, post-production, and eventually platform development. Over the past two years, he independently built SHELF TV’s backend systems, mobile apps, connected TV builds, web infrastructure, and creative direction from the ground up.The foundation of SHELF TV is rooted in an “A-to-Z” filmmaking philosophy: the belief that a true creator can take an idea from its earliest spark all the way to the viewer’s screen. That model reflects the kind of filmmaker the platform was built to support. Artists who are not only waiting to be discovered, but actively building, finishing, and delivering their work.“SHELF TV was built for the projects, the voices, and the creators that usually get left behind,” said Noah Taliferro, founder and CEO of SHELF TV. “We are not trying to become another endless content warehouse. We are building a home for work that deserves to stay alive, grow in value, and actually be seen.”The platform’s flagship original project, Men’s Therapy, serves as a proof of concept for this 360-degree model. Taliferro wrote, directed, filmed, edited, produced, and delivered the project himself, demonstrating the kind of full-stack creative execution SHELF TV was built to support.As it launches, SHELF TV is building a curated destination for audiences seeking bold, culture-driven cinema and a new distribution path for filmmakers who refuse to wait for permission. With original projects, self-platformed short films, and international titles entering its growing library, SHELF TV is positioning itself as a home for work that deserves more than being left on the shelf.About SHELF TV SHELF TV is a Los Angeles-based independent streaming platform founded and built by Noah Taliferro. The platform focuses on short films, original cinema, and independent storytelling. Its creator-first model is designed to give overlooked work a real home, a real audience, and long-term value. Learn more at www.shelftv.com

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