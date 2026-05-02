State's ban on open burning lifted for 81 North Carolina counties as conditions improve with recent rain

RALEIGH – The N.C. Forest Service has lifted a ban on all open burning for 81 counties effective 8 a.m. Sunday, May 3. The statewide ban on open burning went into effect March 28 due to hazardous forest fire conditions, and the ban remains in effect for Alamance, Anson, Cabarrus, Chatham, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Gaston, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stanly, Stokes and Union counties until further notice.

“The recent rainfall has provided some relief and has moderated fire danger enough for us to lift the ban on open burning in 81 counties,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “However, we’re still in the thick of spring wildfire season when conditions can change quickly and frequently. We still need rain to move us forward with drought recovery, improving soil moisture and water levels. Be extremely vigilant with any outdoor burning if you’re in one of the 81 counties no longer under the state-issued ban. Make sure you have a valid burn permit, tools and a water source, and stay with your fire. If you’re in one of the 19 counties still under the state-issued burn ban, be patient and hold off on burning. We need more rain in your area to lift the ban. With the persistent drought, it’s important for all of us to use extreme caution when handling potential ignition sources such as machinery and motorized equipment. When in doubt, lean on your N.C. Forest Service county ranger’s office for guidance and best practices.”

The lifting of the burn ban in 81 counties does not apply to fires started within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling. The local fire marshal has authority to issue or lift a burn ban within those 100 feet.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, May 3, burn permits are available in the counties no longer under the state’s ban on open burning. Residents in those counties can obtain a burn permit from any authorized permitting agent or online at https://apps.ncagr.gov/burnpermits/. All burn permits granted before the statewide burn ban were canceled when the ban became effective. To legally burn in the counties no longer under the state’s ban, a valid permit must be obtained.

Residents with questions regarding their specific county can contact their local N.C. Forest Service county ranger or county fire marshal’s office. To find contact information for your local NCFS county ranger, visit www.ncforestservice.gov/contacts.

To learn more about preparing for and preventing wildfires, visit www.preventwildfirenc.org.

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