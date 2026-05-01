Our on-demand career fair is ready when you are

Looking to take the next step in your career without leaving the comfort of your home? You’re in luck! From resume reminders to open opportunities, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has compiled all the resources you need to organize your job search right here in a virtual “on-demand career fair.” Check out the tips below to get started on the path to a rewarding VA career.

Get ready, get set and go apply to a VA career today.

Get ready

One of the first steps VA job seekers can take in their search is to prepare their resume. It’s a good idea to have a searchable resume uploaded to USAJOBS to save time when you’re applying, as well as to enable recruiters to search for you. Ask yourself these questions as you update and upload your resume:

Is my resume no longer than two pages in length, unless I am exempt under Title 38?

Does my resume clearly outline my experience, responsibilities and skills?

Have I tailored my experience to directly relate to the job announcement?

Did I proofread my resume?

Get set

Your resume is ready, and now it’s time to start exploring career opportunities. The VA Careers website has lots of great guidance for Veterans and transitioning military, students and new graduates, trainees and civilians alike.

There are a few ways to make the most of your search. Doctors, podiatrists, dentists and nurses can use the VA Jobs Map, an interactive tool that helps job seekers efficiently identify open physician and nursing positions on an engaging map. With just a few clicks, you can search job openings by job title, location, salary or work schedule to find the VA career that meets your unique needs.

You can also navigate directly to USAJOBS and use the filtering options to find roles that meet your requirements. Learn more about how to tailor your VA job search online.

If in-person is more your style, make plans to attend an upcoming event and connect with a VA recruiter who can share more about how you can join our mission.

Go!

You’ve researched your options and now it’s time to start applying. Here are a few hot jobs serving Veterans across the nation:

Learn more

You’ve submitted your application, now what? Learn more about what to expect throughout the application process and explore the employee benefits of a VA career on VA Careers.