How to get suicide crisis care now, even if not in VA care

You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care to access life-saving suicide prevention support. Emergent suicide care services covered by VA can help.

If you or a Veteran you know is facing a crisis, help is available right now. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or VA health care to use it.

Thanks to the Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care & Treatment (COMPACT) Act Emergent Suicide Care benefit, eligible individuals can receive free emergency suicide crisis care at VA and community facilities, regardless of enrollment status. This benefit is designed to remove obstacles and make it easier for you to get support if you’re in a suicide crisis. Here’s what to know about accessing care and building support when having thoughts of suicide.

Get free emergency suicide crisis care, no enrollment required

Under the COMPACT Act, Veterans and other eligible individuals can receive free emergency care for an acute suicide crisis at VA medical centers (VAMC) or community emergency departments without enrolling in VA health care.

This benefit covers care related to acute suicide crises, including transportation, inpatient or acute crisis stabilization care for up to 30 days, and outpatient care for up to 90 days. If you’re in suicide crisis, you can go directly to your nearest emergency department or VAMC and let them know you served in the military and are in need of suicide crisis care. The goal of the COMPACT Act is simple: get help now and supportive ongoing care later.

Talk to someone right now, when you need it most

Sometimes the most important thing is knowing you’re not alone. The Veterans Crisis Line is available 24/7 for Veterans, their families and those who care about them, whether you’re in immediate crisis or just need someone to talk to.

You don’t need to be enrolled in VA benefits or VA health care to use the Veterans Crisis Line, either. Trained responders can help you talk through what’s going on, explore options, and connect you to local resources if needed. To reach the Veterans Crisis Line, Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

Before a crisis, find other supports that fit your needs

Everyone needs help from time to time, and help comes in many different forms. VA offers tools and resources to help you find the support that is right for you. These resources can help you explore options:

VA Resource Locator: A site that will help you find VA and community-based services near you, including mental health care, housing assistance, peer support and more.

Self-Check Assessment: A confidential tool that helps you reflect on stress, mood, and wellbeing and suggests next steps based on your responses.

Signs of Crisis: An educational resource about what to look for when experiencing stress that could lead to crisis. Everyone experiences crisis differently. Learning to recognize the signs that you or someone you care about might need extra support can empower you to act when you need to.

VA Safety Plan App: An app that guides you through identifying warning signs, coping strategies, people you can contact for support and ways to stay safe.

These tools are designed to help you build awareness, resilience and a sense of control over your own health care and well-being.

You’re not alone, and support is always available

Whether you’re navigating a difficult day or facing a crisis, you deserve support. Emergent suicide care and VA’s suicide prevention resources exist to make sure Veterans can get help quickly, respectfully and with ease.

If you need help, or if you’re worried about a Veteran you care about, resources are available for you, right now.

Contact the Veterans Crisis Line anytime: Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255. We’re here for you.