ICE Arrests Murderers, Pedophiles, and Other Dangerous Criminal Illegal Aliens

Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announce the arrest of more criminal illegal aliens convicted for horrific crimes, including murder, THREE counts of sexual assault with a minor, and grand larceny.

“Just yesterday, the NICE men and women of ICE arrested criminal illegal aliens across the country, including murderers, pedophiles, and one monster convicted for THREE counts of first-degree sexual assault of a minor and THREE counts of illegal sexual contact with a minor,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE will continue removing these public safety threats from our communities. America will be safe again.”

Yesterday’s arrets include:

Carlos Bran-Calderon, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for second-degree murder in Wayne County, North Carolina.

Mario Ectali Lopez-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for the offenses of THREE counts of first-degree sexual assault of a minor and THREE counts of illegal sexual contact with a minor in New Haven, Connecticut.

Tanaka Chikerema, a criminal illegal alien from Zimbabwe, convicted for enticing a child for indecent purposes, and child molestation in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Victor Parra-Subero, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted for grand larceny in New York, New York.

Noslan Ruiz-Bernal, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for armed burglary of conveyance in Davie, Florida

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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