Saint Lucia’s Chef Shorne Benjamin on TEMPO’s Hot Ones Caribbean in Partnership with the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

Chef Shorne Benjamin at Fat Fowl Chef Shorne Benjamin

Every dish I create is Saint Lucia influenced. Being on TEMPO's Hot Ones Caribbean is an opportunity to share that with the world and invite people to experience that Caribbean flavor for themselves.” — Chef Shorne Benjamin, Founder, Fat Fowl

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TEMPO Networks, the Caribbean’s premier multi-platform media and entertainment company connecting Caribbean culture with global audiences, announces the upcoming episode of Hot Ones Caribbean: All Ah We Edition featuring Saint Lucia’s very own Chef Shorne Benjamin.Widely regarded as one of the Caribbean’s most electrifying culinary voices, Chef Shorne is the founder of Fat Fowl and a pioneer of New Age Caribbean cuisine. In 2021, amidst the chaos of the pandemic, he launched Fat Fowl, a culinary haven that has since captivated food lovers across the globe and become a landmark of New Age Caribbean dining in Brooklyn. His signature creation, the Oxtail Grilled Cheese sandwich, went viral on social media, drawing guests from around the world to his Downtown Brooklyn establishment.The episode premieres Monday, June 1st, in conjunction with the start of Caribbean-American Heritage Month and in collaboration with the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, which partnered with TEMPO Networks to spotlight one of Saint Lucia’s own on a global platform while showcasing the island’s rich culture, cuisine, and global appeal.For Saint Lucia, the episode represents more than entertainment. It is a celebration of one of the island’s own reaching global culinary acclaim while remaining deeply connected to his Caribbean roots.“This partnership highlights Saint Lucia’s growing culinary tourism sector and showcases the exceptional talent emerging from the island. Chef Shorne Benjamin is a true representation of Saint Lucian creativity and authenticity, and his international success continues to help position Saint Lucia as a premier culinary destination.” — Louis Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of the Saint Lucia Tourism AuthorityChef Shorne joins host Marie Driven for a fiery and unforgettable conversation at the intersection of culture, food, and fearless entrepreneurship, all while navigating the show’s signature lineup of bold and blazing hot sauces. From the vibrant kitchens of Saint Lucia to Wall Street, and ultimately to the heart of Downtown Brooklyn, Shorne Benjamin’s story is one of passion, resilience, and culinary reinvention.“Chef Shorne Benjamin’s journey from Saint Lucia to the culinary spotlight of New York is exactly the kind of story TEMPO was built to amplify. Partnering with the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority on this episode reflects a shared commitment to celebrating Caribbean excellence and connecting global audiences to the culture, cuisine, and people that continue to define our region.” — Frederick A. Morton Jr., Founder and CEO, TEMPO NetworksThe episode continues TEMPO Networks’ commitment to elevating Caribbean stories, voices, and cultural excellence for audiences around the world.About TEMPO NetworksFounded in 2005 by Frederick A. Morton Jr., TEMPO Networks is the Caribbean’s premier multi-platform media and entertainment company connecting Caribbean culture with global audiences through cable, digital, social media, and live experiences.About Chef Shorne BenjaminShorne Benjamin is the founder and chef of Fat Fowl, a celebrated New Age Caribbeanrestaurant in Downtown Brooklyn. A Saint Lucia native and French Culinary Institute graduate, Chef Shorne blends traditional island flavors with bold global flair. A graduate of the French Culinary Institute of New York, Chef Shorne honed his craft alongside legends like Chef Jean-Georges and Chef James Jermyn. He has competed on Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay, reached the finals on Chopped, claimed victory at the GraceJamaican Jerk Festival, and has been featured on the Today Show, Tamron Hall Show, The New York Times, New York Magazine, Ebony Magazine, and NBC New York. His Oxtail Grilled Cheese sandwich has become a viral sensation, drawing guests from around the world to Fat Fowl’s Brooklyn doors.About Saint Lucia Tourism AuthorityThe Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is the official body responsible for the marketing and development of Saint Lucia as a premier travel destination. Committed to sharing the island’s natural beauty, rich culture, and warm hospitality with the world, the Authority works with partners across media, entertainment, and the culinary arts to inspire travelers to discover Saint Lucia.###

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