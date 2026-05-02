926th Wing Civilian Retires After 15 Years of Excellence

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. – The 926th Wing’s mission relies on the ingenuity of the Airmen and civilians who keep it moving day in and day out. One such civilian has been a constant behind that effort.

Anna Workman, 726th Operations Group administrator, has supported the wing through years of change as Airmen cycle between duty stations across the Air Force. For nearly 15 years she has delivered continuity and expertise to the organization and will be retiring from the wing.

“In my time at Nellis Air Force Base I’ve worked with over 21 squadrons,” said Workman. “When a squadron needed help with its manning numbers or needed someone to get into the nitty-gritty when it came to financial matters, I was usually the one they talked to.”

Workman wasn’t unfamiliar with military life prior to working at Nellis AFB. Her husband served in the Air Force for nearly 24 years, which led them to jump from base to base. After his retirement, they found themselves back in Las Vegas, where Workman decided that she could continue supporting the Air Force mission.

“Coming from an active-duty spouse background, transitioning into a GS admin position was very meaningful,” said Workman. “When I started my career working in the [Air Force] Reserve and worked alongside such a good team, it gave me a real love for the administrative side of the job.”

Despite receiving many job offers during her time, Workman said she chose to stay with the wing. The roots she built, along with the colleagues and the Airmen she met overtime, reinforced her commitment. She explained that when the time came for her to eventually retire, she would leave knowing that she did not regret a thing.

“Mrs. Workman has been our constant, our cornerstone, serving the 926th WG with unwavering enthusiasm and professionalism since before we were even a wing,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Alyson Clyde, 726th OG commander. “She built a legacy of dedication and approached every challenge with a spirit that inspired us all. Her impact is immeasurable, and her presence irreplaceable.”

While some may view a job as simply work, she said she found something more. Among the reservists of the 926th WG, Workman gained a second family and lasting memories.

“My heart was here,” said Workman. “I wanted to retire with this organization. Getting to finish where I started my career felt like everything was coming full circle.”