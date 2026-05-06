Direct Fitness Collab Announces Strategic Partnership with HealthBook+ to Revolutionize Virtual Wellness

New collaboration integrates personalized fitness coaching with cutting-edge AI health solution to deliver comprehensive, data-driven wellness solutions.

NC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Direct Fitness Collab (DFC), a leading virtual wellness platform connecting primary care patients with personalized fitness and nutrition coaching, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with HealthBook+, the clinical intelligence solution that supports better health decisions by turning complex health data into actionable insights. This strategic collaboration transforms how patients achieve sustainable lifestyle change by combining DFC's expert wellness coaching with HealthBook+'s advanced health data integration and AI-driven insights.

Bridging the Gap Between Clinical Care and Daily Wellness

The partnership plans to create a seamless ecosystem where patients can access comprehensive wellness support that extends beyond traditional healthcare visits. By integrating Direct Fitness Collab's personalized coaching services with HealthBook+'s Agentic Medical Partner, PaiGE, patients now have access to a complete health management solution that tracks, analyzes, and guides their wellness journey in real-time.

"This partnership represents the future of preventive health and wellness," said Dr. Landen Green, Founder of Direct Fitness Collab and Direct Primary Care physician. "By combining our personalized wellness coaching with HealthBook+'s clinical intelligence solution, we're creating a truly integrated approach where patients receive expert guidance while having complete visibility into their health data, wearable metrics, and progress tracking—all in one place."

Comprehensive Integration Benefits

Key benefits of the partnership include:

- Unified Health Dashboard: Patients consolidate medical records, fitness data from wearables, nutrition logs, and wellness advisor notes in one solution through HealthBook+

- AI-Powered Personalization: HealthBook+'s Agentic Medical Partner, PaiGE, analyzes patient data to provide personalized recommendations while DFC wellness advisors create targeted fitness and nutrition plans

- 24/7 Support: Continuous AI guidance between coaching sessions with lifestyle recommendations and health action suggestions

- Seamless Care Coordination: Primary care physicians can access comprehensive wellness data through HealthBook+'s clinician portal, enabling true collaborative care

- Enhanced Documentation: AI-driven documentation tools reduce administrative burden, allowing wellness advisors to focus on patient engagement

Addressing the Chronic Disease Crisis

With preventable chronic diseases affecting millions of Americans, the DFC-HealthBook+ collaboration provides accessible solutions that support sustainable lifestyle change. The integration enables data-driven decisions through comprehensive health tracking, making wellness coaching more accessible by removing geographic barriers, and supporting long-term sustainability through continuous AI guidance.

“Partnering with Direct Fitness Collab allows us to extend HealthBook+’s capabilities into the critical areas of fitness and nutrition coaching, where lifestyle medicine has such profound impact on preventing and reversing chronic disease,” said Christopher Turner, CEO of HealthBook+. “By combining real-time health data with personalized coaching and agentic AI, we’re helping individuals better understand what’s happening in their health and take meaningful action every day, not just during clinical visits.”

About Direct Fitness Collab

Direct Fitness Collab is a virtual wellness service that provides personalized fitness and nutrition coaching tailored to each client’s lifestyle, health goals, and preferences, with regular one-on-one sessions and collaborative support. They focus on holistic health by incorporating mental well-being and coordinating with clients’ healthcare teams. The company emphasizes frequent communication, customized exercise and nutrition plans, and accountability to help members achieve long-term results.

Founded by Dr. Landen Green, a Direct Primary Care physician, and Daniel Harris, exercise physiologist, DFC offers specialized programs to improve or prevent chronic health conditions and reduce or avoid medications.

Contact: Daniel Harris dharrisfit@directfitnesscollab.com | www.directfitnesscollab.com

About HealthBook+

Headquartered in Denver, CO, and Athens, Greece, HealthBook+ is the market leader in clinical intelligence. HealthBook+ helps clinicians, care teams, and employees make better health decisions by turning longitudinal health data into actionable insights. Built in partnership with clinicians, HealthBook+ unifies clinical records with daily health data, including sleep, activity, nutrition, and mood, to create a complete health profile that travels with the individual across every stage of life.

At the center of HealthBook+ is PaiGE, the Agentic Medical Partner that identifies meaningful correlations across complex data and turns them into personalized insights. For people who want to get to their best health, it means clearer guidance and confidence in daily decisions. For clinicians, it means directing patients to the right care sooner and having more time to focus on care. And for employees, it provides a single front door to understand their benefits, navigate care, and make smarter health decisions.

Our AI models are continuously reviewed by a Medical Advisory Board and draw from comprehensive health information, including provider-hosted EHR systems, personal health trackers, and self-reported data. HealthBook+ is committed to the highest standards of security, privacy, and governance, including ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, and SOC 2. HealthBook+ is secure and private, putting our members in control of how their information is shared.

For more information, visit healthbookplus.ai.

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Media Contact

**Direct Fitness Collab**

Dr. Landen Green, Founder

hello@directfitnesscollab.com

**HealthBook+**

Renatt Brodsky, PR Manager

Renatt.Brodsky@healthbookplus.ai

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