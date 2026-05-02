TRAFFIC ADVISORY: The 47th Annual Washington Area Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Service

Monday, May 4, 2026, the 47th Annual Washington Area Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Service will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

On Monday, May 4, 2026, from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street, NW

Indiana Avenue from 4th Street to 5th Street, NW

On Monday, May 4, 2026, from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the following streets will closed to vehicle traffic:

D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street, NW

Indiana Avenue from 4th Street to 5th Street, NW

4th Street from E Street to Indiana Avenue, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.