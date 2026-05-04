Metal America Launches Direct Online Purchasing for Metal Carports and RV Covers

Austin-based metal construction company becomes the first in the industry to let customers browse, price, and purchase metal carports entirely online.

Every other company in this industry makes you pick up the phone before you can see a real price. We built this the way people actually want to buy things in 2026.” — Colin Knutson, Founder and CEO of Metal America

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AUSTIN, Texas — Metal America, an American-made metal building company headquartered in Austin, has launched the first fully online purchasing experience for metal carports and RV covers in the United States. Customers can now browse standard models, see region-specific pricing, and complete a purchase directly on the company's website without a phone call, custom quote, or salesperson interaction.The metal carport industry has historically required buyers to call a dealer, request a quote, and negotiate pricing through a multi-step sales process that can take days or weeks. Metal America has eliminated that process entirely by offering 11 standard carport models and multiple RV cover configurations with published pricing that adjusts automatically based on the buyer's zip code."Every other company in this industry makes you pick up the phone before you can see a real price," said Colin Knutson, founder of Metal America. "We built this the way people actually want to buy things in 2026. You see what it costs, you pick the one you want, and you check out. We handle everything else."Every purchase includes free nationwide delivery and professional installation on the buyer's level site. Metal America works with 12+ certified steel building manufacturers across the country and matches each order to the manufacturer with the best pricing and fastest lead time for the customer's location.The company simplified its product line to approximately 20 standard models of carports and RV covers. This is a deliberate departure from the industry norm, where most competitors offer millions of possible size, height, and accessory combinations through complex configuration tools.Metal America's standard carport models range from $1,600 for a single-car structure to $6,000 for a triple-wide unit covering 750 square feet. All models are built with 14-gauge galvanized square steel tubing (with a 12-gauge upgrade available) and 29-gauge sheet metal panels. Three roof styles are offered on every model.Metal America was named the Fastest Growing U.S. Construction Company by Construction Owners Club in March 2025. The company provides metal building solutions across the continental United States, including carports, garages, metal shops, barndominiums, commercial steel buildings, and RV covers.For more information or to browse available models with live pricing, visit metal-america.com/carports About Metal AmericaMetal America is an American-made metal construction company headquartered in Austin, Texas. Founded in 2024, the company builds and installs carports, garages, shops, barndominiums, commercial steel buildings, and RV covers nationwide. Metal America works with 12+ certified manufacturers to deliver the best pricing, fastest lead times, and professional installation on every order. The company's direct online purchasing platform is the first of its kind in the metal building industry. For more information, visit metal-america.com

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