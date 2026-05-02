Governor Lamont Statement on Senator Looney’s Announcement That He Will Not Seek Re-Election

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding the announcement made today by Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney that he will not seek re-election:

“I am grateful for the service of Marty Looney, who has been a steady, principled voice in the Connecticut General Assembly for working families and the kind of patient, serious legislating that produces lasting results.

“Together, we fought to strengthen the Earned Income Tax Credit and raise the minimum wage, delivering real relief to Connecticut workers who needed it most. But I’ll remember our conversations as much as our accomplishments. Marty and I would sit down to work through policy and inevitably find ourselves deep in a discussion about American history. We shared a particular appreciation for Calvin Coolidge, or ‘Silent Cal’ – a man who understood that not every moment required a speech. We’d laugh that the Connecticut Senate could use a few more Silent Cals, but our state is lucky that Marty is anything but ‘silent.’

“Over more than four decades, Marty made a lasting impact on Connecticut, and I am grateful to have had him as a partner and a friend in the Capitol.”