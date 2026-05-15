ALLSTAR Chauffeured Services Adds New 56-Passenger MCI J4500 Motorcoach to Fleet

Jason Fritz, President & CEO of ALLSTAR Chauffeured Services, stands alongside the company’s new 56-passenger MCI J4500 motorcoach recently added to the fleet.

Adds capacity for corporate and group travel with luxury amenities, 24/7/365 availability, and a 100% on-time guarantee.

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALLSTAR Chauffeured Services announced the addition of a new 56-passenger MCI J4500 motorcoach to its fleet, expanding its capacity for corporate and group transportation services.The MCI J4500 motorcoach is widely used in the industry for group and long-distance travel. The vehicle includes leather seating, reclining passenger seats, panoramic windows, advanced climate control, an onboard restroom, and expanded luggage capacity. These features support passenger comfort and operational efficiency for corporate events, conferences, airport transfers, and extended travel itineraries.The fleet expansion reflects increased demand for high-capacity transportation within the corporate and events sector. The company operates transportation services continuously throughout the year.“This addition represents our continued focus on delivering a higher standard of group transportation,” said Jason Fritz, President & CEO of ALLSTAR Chauffeured Services. “Clients expect comfort, reliability, and professionalism at every level. The MCI J4500 allows us to meet those expectations while reinforcing our ability to operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Combined with a 100% on-time guarantee, our clients have a consistent and dependable transportation solution.”The motorcoach will be operated by trained professional chauffeurs and maintained under the company’s existing safety and maintenance protocols.ALLSTAR Chauffeured Services provides executive and group transportation services, including sedans, SUVs, vans, and motorcoaches, serving corporate clients, meeting planners, and organizations requiring coordinated travel solutions.

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