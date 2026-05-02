Governor Abbott Adds Palo Pinto County To Texas Severe Weather Disaster Declaration

TEXAS, May 2 - May 2, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he amended the state's disaster declaration for severe weather to include Palo Pinto County following impacts from severe storms. With this addition, the total number of counties included in the state’s disaster declaration is now four. Additional counties may be added as conditions warrant.

"Texas is closely monitoring communities that have been impacted by this week's severe storms," said Governor Abbott. "By updating this disaster declaration, first responders and emergency management teams can swiftly deploy additional critical resources and assistance to impacted areas. Texans are urged to monitor the weather, make an emergency plan, and heed the guidance of state and local officials to keep themselves and their loved ones safe."

Initial damage assessments remain ongoing and officials continue reviewing disaster damage reports submitted by Texans through the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) survey. Texans affected by severe storms are encouraged to self-report damage using the iSTAT damage survey at damage.tdem.texas.gov when it is safe to do so. These damage reports assist emergency management officials in understanding the extent of impacts and determine additional resource needs for affected areas. The details provided also help identify whether federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance have been met.

Texans are encouraged to visit the TDEM Disaster Portal at disaster.texas.gov for severe weather information.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to support communities affected by severe weather, including: