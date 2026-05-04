Alpha Funds Backs Palm Republic, the Premium Caribbean Rum Brand Co-Founded by Actor Eric Winter from The Rookie

Palm Republic Co-Founder and Actor, Eric Winter, from The Rookie, with Alpha Funds Founder and Astronaut, J.D. Russell holding Palm Republic's Premium Aged Rum Palm Republic's Silver Rum Palm Republic's Premium Aged Rum

Alpha Funds leads Series A financing round in premium rum brand Palm Republic, co-founded by Eric Winter, best known for his role as Tim Bradford on The Rookie

We are excited to welcome Alpha Funds as our lead investor in this Series A round” — Eric Winter, Co-Founder of Palm Republic

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpha Funds has led a $1.32 million Series A financing round in Palm Republic Caribbean Rum, the premium rum brand co-founded by Brad Parkes and acclaimed actor Eric Winter, best known for his role as Tim Bradford on The Rookie. As part of the investment, J.D. Russell , Founder and CEO of Alpha Funds, will join Palm Republic’s Board of Directors.Palm Republic is emerging as a distinctive player in the premium spirits category, combining product quality, elevated branding, and a lifestyle-driven identity designed to resonate with today’s discerning consumer. Built around a refined vision for Caribbean rum, the brand delivers an experience rooted in craftsmanship, presentation, and authenticity, appealing to both established rum enthusiasts and a broader premium audience seeking something polished, memorable, and aspirational.The company’s momentum reflects the combined strengths of Brad Parkes and Eric Winter. Parkes has helped drive Palm Republic’s operational execution, strategic growth, and premium market positioning, while Winter has brought a uniquely powerful blend of celebrity visibility, brand storytelling, and cultural reach. Widely recognized for his work in film and television, Winter has helped shape Palm Republic into more than a spirits brand, positioning it as a premium lifestyle label centered on celebration, escape, and connection.“Palm Republic represents the kind of consumer brand we believe can break through with the right combination of quality, leadership, and market positioning,” said J.D. Russell, Founder and CEO of Alpha Funds. “Brad (Parkes) and Eric (Winter) have built a brand with a strong identity, authentic appeal, and meaningful growth potential. We believe Palm Republic is exceptionally well positioned for its next chapter, and I am honored to support the company and join the board.”The financing is expected to support Palm Republic’s next phase of expansion, including brand development, broader market penetration, strategic partnerships, and continued investment in its premium positioning. For Alpha Funds, the investment reflects a continued focus on backing differentiated companies led by compelling founders and executives, particularly where product quality, brand strength, and long-term market opportunity intersect.“We are excited to welcome Alpha Funds as our lead investor in this Series A round,” said Eric Winter, Co-Founder of Palm Republic. “This financing marks an important milestone for Palm Republic and reflects the strength of the brand Brad and our team have worked to build. We look forward to partnering with J.D. and Alpha Funds as we continue expanding Palm Republic and introducing more consumers to a premium rum experience that stands apart.”“Palm Republic was built to bring a fresh, elevated perspective to the rum category,” said Brad Parkes, Co-Founder of Palm Republic. “This investment provides additional resources to scale the brand, deepen our market presence, and continue building a company defined by quality, authenticity, and long-term value.”With this financing, Palm Republic is positioned to build on its momentum and further establish itself within the premium spirits market. The partnership with Alpha Funds brings not only growth capital, but also strategic support and board-level engagement as the company advances its long-term vision.About Alpha FundsAlpha Funds is a venture capital firm focused on investing in high-potential companies led by strong founders and executives across emerging growth sectors. The firm partners with businesses that combine differentiated products, compelling leadership, and significant long-term market opportunity.About Palm Republic Caribbean RumPalm Republic Caribbean Rum is a premium rum brand co-founded by Bard Parkes and Eric Winter. The brand is focused on delivering a refined rum experience through quality, craftsmanship, and a premium lifestyle-driven identity designed to stand out in the modern spirits market.

Palm Republic Alpha Funds J.D. Russell Astronaut and Actor Eric Winter The Rookie Premium Aged Rum (2)

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