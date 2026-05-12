NYT Bestseller Dannion Brinkley Opens Spiritual Awakenings Online Conference 2026

Dannion Brinkley opens Spiritual Awakenings International Online Conference 2026 with The Cultural Legacy of the Near-Death Experience after 50 Years Registration is free for Spiritual Awakenings International Online Conference 2026, June 6–7 Dannion Brinkley, NYT bestselling author and three-time Near-Death Experiencer, opens Spiritual Awakenings International Online Conference 2026, on Saturday, June 6

SAI Online Conference 2026, June 6–7, features 42 speakers from 12 countries on Spiritual Awakening, NDEs, STEs & more. Registration is free.

If you want to understand the cultural legacy of the Near-Death Experience and what it means to you, let’s come together to understand why we’re here.” — Dannion Brinkley

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed author and near-death experience (NDE) researcher Dannion Brinkley is the opening keynote speaker for the Spiritual Awakenings International (SAI) Online Conference 2026, taking place June 6–7. Brinkley’s keynote address will launch the global gathering on Saturday, June 6, bringing his signature blend of humor, inspiration, and transformative storytelling to audiences worldwide.Struck by lightning in 1975, Brinkley was listed as clinically dead for 28 minutes. His near-death experience recalibrated the way he would live his life: transforming a self-absorbed bully into a man devoted to helping others. Brinkley is now the New York Times bestselling author of Saved by the Light, At Peace in the Light, and The Secrets of the Light—a trilogy chronicling his extraordinary near-death experiences and their profound impact on his life. Brinkley has also spent nearly five decades as a hospice volunteer studying the nature of death and dying.Known for making life’s deepest questions both accessible and engaging, Brinkley invites attendees into an unforgettable session that encourages reflection, laughter, and perspective. Drawing from his experiences, he shares three essential insights about human purpose and consciousness, reminding audiences not to take themselves too seriously while embracing the deeper meaning of existence. His message? " Each of us is a great, powerful, and mighty spiritual being …on a secret mission."Brinkley's books, now translated into 22 languages, explore phenomena such as the panoramic life review, encounters within a mysterious blue-grey realm, and what he describes as "prophetic boxes of knowledge." His enduring message: no one truly dies, and every breath holds significance. Beyond his writing and speaking, Brinkley is the founder of Twilight Brigade, one of the largest end-of-life care programs serving veterans, and the Brinkley Foundation. Brinkley has been recognized for his groundbreaking work as an Honoree on the Spiritual Awakenings International Circle of Honor . The title of his presentation at this SAI Online Conference is: " Cultural Legacy of the Near-Death Experience after 50 Years."On Sunday, the SAI Online Conference will also feature Shaun Lether's presentation on "Spirit Guidance and the Afterlife: Lessons from Multiple Near-Death Experiences," and Dr. P. M. H. Atwater, speaking about "Children Who Have Near-Death Experiences." Overall, the conference will feature 42 speakers from 12 countries, presenting on topics including near-death experiences, spiritually transformative experiences, healing, and the exploration of consciousness. Additional keynote speakers include Yvonne Kason, Rev. Dr. Norma Edwards, and Father Nathan Castle.Registration for this inspirational online event is free and open to the public. For more information and to register, visit SpiritualConference.org.Media Contact:Spiritual Awakenings InternationalEmail: info@spiritualawakeningsinternational.orgWebsite: SpiritualConference.org

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