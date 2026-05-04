Midwest Rapper ICN Set To Release First Single Since Parting Ways With Let’s Get It Productions

Growth requires resilience

After a long silence, ICN returns with a darker, cinematic sound blending Midwest lyricism, adrenaline, and raw personal reflection.

This record came from a real place in my life. I disappeared for a while, rebuilt myself, and found a sound that feels honest. ‘Bury Me A G’ is more than a song it’s the start of who I am as an artist” — ICN

FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midwest rapper ICN is preparing to release his first official single since parting ways with Let’s Get It Productions 2 years ago. Marking a new chapter in his career, the upcoming release showcases a darker, more cinematic sound rooted in raw emotion, reflection, and aggressive Midwest energy. Known for blending real-life experiences with intense visuals, melodic storytelling, and high-adrenaline themes, ICN’s latest work represents both personal growth and artistic evolution. The single signals a bold independent direction as the artist continues building a new identity, sound, and movement entirely on his own terms.

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