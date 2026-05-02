FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 02, 2026

Missouri honors fallen law enforcement officers at statewide memorial service on grounds of Capitol

Members of Missouri’s law enforcement community from across the state gathered at the Law Enforcement Memorial this morning to honor officers who died in the line of duty in 2025. The addition of Bernie Police Department Lieutenant Eddie Mays and Sikeston Department of Public Safety Officer Henry Franklin to the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial means the names of 754 fallen heroes are now memorialized on the Wall of Honor.

Governor Mike Kehoe and Attorney General Catherine Hanaway spoke of the officers and all of Missouri’s fallen officers’ courageous service and dedication to protecting the public.

“We can never repay the immense debt we owe those who made the ultimate sacrifice, but we can remember their service by standing with their families and firmly backing the men and women who continue to wear the badge,” said Governor Mike Kehoe. “Today, we are both humbled and honored to pay tribute to the 754 heroes who are memorialized on the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Wall of Honor and renew our commitment to support those who protect our communities every day.”

“Missouri law enforcement represents the best of us. We will never forget the sacrifices they make every day to keep us safe. We devote ourselves to the communities we love, carrying on the legacy of the men and women in blue who made the ultimate sacrifice, laying down their lives out of love for their communities,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “We stand united with our law enforcement’s loved ones and families, and we stand hand-in-hand with the brave men and women in blue to ensure the safety of our neighborhoods.”

Each year, the families of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty the previous year, and through the decades, participate in the ceremony by placing white carnations in a wreath in honor of Missouri’s fallen heroes.

On Friday, May 1, a candlelight vigil was held at the Law Enforcement Memorial in remembrance of all Missouri law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice. Governor Mike Kehoe ordered that the Capitol dome and Law Enforcement Memorial to be lighted blue on Friday night through sunrise Sunday in honor of fallen law enforcement officers.

The following law enforcement officers’ names have now been added to the memorial’s Wall of Honor:

Eddie A. Mays

End of Watch: June 5, 2025

Rank: Officer

Bernie Police Department

Cause: Medical Emergency

Age: 58

Length of Service: 30 years

On June 5, 2025, Bernie Police Department Lieutenant Eddie A. Mays suffered a medical emergency as he was arresting a suspect who was resisting arrest.

Henry Franklin

End of Watch: Oct. 6, 2025

Rank: Canine Police Officer

Department: Sikeston Department of Public Safety

Cause: Gunfire

Age: 41

Length of Service: 12 years

On Oct. 6, 2025, Sikeston Department of Public Safety Canine Police Officer Henry Franklin was shot and killed by a homicide suspect as Franklin and other tactical team members assisted in executing an arrest warrant.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov