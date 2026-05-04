Buyers Brokers Only Celebrates 30 Years of the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents

David Kres, co-founder of Buyers Brokers Only Rich Rosa, co-founder of Buyers Brokers Only

Greater Boston exclusive buyer agency honors NAEBA’s three decades of consumer advocacy and conflict-free buyer representation

Home buyers deserve to know exactly who represents them and whose interests come first” — Rich Rosa, co-founder of Buyers Brokers Only

GREATER BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buyers Brokers Only, a Greater Boston exclusive buyer agent real estate company, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing exclusive buyer representation and protecting home-buying consumers.Founded in 1995, NAEBA has spent three decades promoting a buyer-first model of real estate representation. NAEBA members work at brokerages that represent home buyers exclusively, do not list homes for sale, and do not represent sellers, helping consumers avoid the conflicts of interest that can arise when one company represents both sides of a real estate transaction. Buyers Brokers Only co-founder Rich Rosa , a past president of NAEBA, said the organization’s 30-year milestone reflects the enduring need for clear, loyal, and transparent buyer representation.“Home buyers deserve to know exactly who represents them and whose interests come first,” Rosa said. “For 30 years, NAEBA has helped educate consumers about the value of having a real estate professional who works only for buyers. That mission is as important today as it was when NAEBA was founded.”Buyers Brokers Only has represented home buyers exclusively for more than 20 years, helping clients throughout Greater Boston, including Southern New Hampshire and Rhode Island. The company’s exclusive buyer agents do not take listings or represent sellers.“Buying a home is one of the most important financial decisions most consumers will make,” said Dave Kres, co-founder of Buyers Brokers Only . “NAEBA has helped raise awareness that buyers need their own advocate at the table, someone focused on their goals, their questions, and their best interests from the first showing through closing.”The anniversary comes at a time when many home buyers are paying closer attention to how real estate representation works. Exclusive buyer agents provide home buyers with a fiduciary relationship focused on the buyer’s needs, including property searches, market analysis, offer strategy, inspections, negotiations, and closing preparation.“Exclusive buyer agency is not complicated,” Rosa said. “It means we work for home buyers only. We do not market homes for sellers, nor do we try to balance competing interests. Our job is to help home buyers make informed decisions and protect themselves throughout the process.”NAEBA’s anniversary highlights the work of exclusive buyer agents across the country who continue to promote transparency, consumer education, and loyal buyer representation.“NAEBA’s 30th anniversary is worth celebrating because the organization has stayed focused on consumers,” Kres said. “Home buyers benefit when they understand their choices and choose representation that is fully aligned with their interests.”About Buyers Brokers Only Buyers Brokers Only is an exclusive buyer agent real estate company based in Greater Boston. The company represents home buyers throughout Central and Eastern Massachusetts, Southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Since 2005, Buyers Brokers Only has helped more than 2,000 home-buying clients purchase more than $1 billion in real estate. The company’s exclusive buyer agents do not list homes for sale or represent sellers.About the National Association of Exclusive Buyer AgentsThe National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents is a nonprofit organization founded in 1995 to promote exclusive buyer agency and protect the interests of home-buying consumers. NAEBA members work at brokerages that represent buyers exclusively and do not list homes for sale or represent sellers.

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