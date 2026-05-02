Government Communications on impacts of severe weather in John Taolo Gaetsewe District

Media statement on the District Joint Operating Coordinating Committee (JOC) meeting on incidences caused by inclement weather: John Taolo Gaetsewe District

The District Joint Operating Coordinating Committee (JOC) convened on Friday, 01 May 2026, to deliberate on the incidences caused by inclement weather conditions which affected parts of the John Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipality.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders from various government departments and municipalities to assess the current impact of flooding on communities, infrastructure, and essential services across the district.

Reports presented during the session confirmed that several areas remain severely affected, with other residential properties surrounded by water, destruction of road infrastructure, and disruptions to basic services. The Committee noted with concern the extent of the impact, particularly within the Joe Morolong Local Municipality, which continues to bear the brunt of the adverse weather conditions.

The JOC further reviewed coordinated response measures currently underway, including disaster assessments, humanitarian assistance, road closures, and the establishment of alternative routes where necessary. Efforts to provide relief to affected households are hampered by lack of access to the affected communities.

The Committee reaffirmed government’s commitment to ensure a coordinated, efficient, and responsive approach to the current crisis. Stakeholders will continue to work collaboratively to ensure that affected communities receive the necessary support and that risks are mitigated.

Assessment reports from various sectors will be consolidated and submitted to the Provincial Government to guide further interventions and resource allocation. All the three local municipalities in the John Taolo Gaetsewe District, will host special council meetings between 01 – 04 May 2026, to deliberate on the ongoing challenges and to possibly pass resolutions on declaring local state of disasters.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant, avoid flooded areas, adhere to safety advisories, and cooperate with authorities during this period. Communities are also encouraged to report emergencies to relevant authorities.

Government will continue to provide updates as the situation develops.

For enquiries, please contact:

Ms. Moleboheng Maseme

Cell: 062 018 5884

E-mail: Moleboheng@gcis.gov.za

Mr Zandisile Luphahla

Cell: 083 391 5388

E-mail: luphahlaz@yahoo.com

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