Optimum Moving & Storage Expands Capacity as 157 New Residents Arrive in Charlotte Daily

Charlotte mover scales operations to serve the 157 new residents arriving daily amid a record corporate relocation surge.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charlotte, NC — May 2, 2026 — Optimum Moving & Storage, a family-owned and operated moving company serving Charlotte and the surrounding region since 2013, today announced an expansion of its service capacity in response to one of the most significant relocation surges in the Queen City's history. According to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, an average of 157 people now move to the Charlotte region every single day — a sustained migration wave fueled by major corporate expansions, including SMBC Group's 2,000-job announcement, Scout Motors' regional headquarters, and continued growth from JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Truist.With North Carolina ranked the top state for migration in 2026 and the Charlotte metro adding nearly 29,000 new housing units in 2024 alone, demand for reliable Charlotte movers has reached unprecedented levels. Optimum Moving & Storage is positioning itself to meet that demand with expanded crew availability, additional storage solutions, and a continued focus on the full-service moving experience that has earned the company hundreds of five-star reviews from Charlotte-area homeowners, businesses, and real estate professionals.Meeting the Moment in the Queen CityCharlotte's growth story is no longer a forecast — it's a daily operational reality for moving companies across the metro. The Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA ranked ninth nationwide for net migration between 2020 and 2024, outperforming peer regions including Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, and Raleigh. Every county in the Charlotte region posted positive population gains between 2023 and 2024, with relocation activity stretching from Mecklenburg into Union, Cabarrus, Gaston, and York counties.For Optimum Moving & Storage, that growth has translated into a steady increase in both local moves within the metro and long-distance relocations from major Northeast, Midwest, and West Coast markets — particularly among finance and tech professionals relocating for corporate roles in Uptown, South End, Ballantyne, and the SouthPark corridor."Charlotte isn't just growing — it's reshaping itself in real time, and the families and businesses arriving here deserve a moving partner who treats their belongings and their timeline with the care they'd give their own," said Lorenzo Rios, Owner of Optimum Moving & Storage. "We've been doing this in Charlotte since 2013, and what we're seeing in 2026 is a level of relocation activity that requires every local mover to step up. We're proud to be part of welcoming new neighbors to the Queen City."Full-Service Moving for a Fast-Moving CityOptimum Moving & Storage offers a comprehensive range of services designed to support both newcomers arriving in Charlotte and longtime residents relocating within the region:Local residential moving throughout Charlotte and surrounding communities including Mt. Holly, Huntersville, Matthews, Concord, and Fort MillLong-distance moving for households relocating to and from the Charlotte metroCommercial and office moving for businesses navigating Charlotte's expanding corporate landscapePacking and unpacking services with professional materials and trained crewsLabor-only moving help for customers using PODS, U-Haul, Penske, or storage unit transfersStorage solutions for households and businesses managing transition timelinesThe company's approach — protective wrapping on every piece, floor and stair protection, transparent pricing, and a small, accountable team led by the owner — has built a referral network that includes Charlotte real estate agents who recommend Optimum to relocating clients on a recurring basis.About Optimum Moving & StorageOptimum Moving & Storage is a family-owned and operated moving company based in Charlotte, NC, providing local and long-distance moving, commercial moves, packing services, labor-only help, and storage solutions throughout the Charlotte metropolitan area and surrounding communities. Founded in 2013, the company has built its reputation on professional service, careful handling, fair pricing, and a customer-first approach that has earned consistent five-star reviews across Google, Yelp, Nextdoor, and other platforms.For a no-obligation moving quote or to learn more about services, visit www.optimumoving.com Media ContactLorenzo RiosOptimum Moving & StoragePhone: (980) 233-0478Web: www.optimumoving.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.