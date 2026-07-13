Noblie Custom Knives Named Official U.S. Dealer for LesBar Knives, Reviews Full Folder Lineup

LesBar Spinnaker folding knife with RWL34 blade, blue anodized titanium handle and mother-of-pearl inlay LesBar Olvar folding knife with Damasteel blade, titanium frame, gold inlays and mother-of-pearl accent LesBar Plus+ folding knife with Damasteel blade, titanium handle, purple anodized accents and mother-of-pearl inlay

Review covers Ironbelly, Aviator, Minos, Olvar and Plus+ folders, with RWL34, Damasteel and custom-order options for U.S. buyers.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noblie Custom Knives has been named an official U.S. dealer for LesBar Knives, expanding American access to the Ukrainian workshop’s premium folding knife lineup through in-stock pieces, model reviews, and made-to-order commissions.The company’s new LesBar review covers the workshop’s main folder families, including Ironbelly, Aviator, Minos, Olvar, Plus+, Chevron, Spinnaker, Gator, Voyager, Slim, and Slender. Noblie said the goal is to help U.S. collectors compare the line by size, steel, handle construction, finish, inlay work, action, and custom-order potential rather than viewing each folder as an isolated art piece.LesBar Knives was founded in Irpin, Ukraine, by knifemaker Oleh Lesuchevsky and bench jeweler Stan Baranovsky. The partnership gives the brand a distinctive identity: precision knife mechanics on one side, jewelry-level finishing and inlay work on the other. That combination is visible across the lineup, from cleaner RWL34 titanium folders to more elaborate Damasteel art folders with mother-of-pearl, Timascus, crystalline titanium, carbon fiber, and gemstone accents.The flagship Ironbelly line represents the larger and more visually assertive side of the LesBar catalog. Current Ironbelly configurations may include Damasteel Bifrost blades, titanium frames, carbon fiber with bronze thread, crystalline titanium details, and gemstone inlays. The model is aimed at collectors who want a substantial premium folder with strong blade presence and high-detail handle construction.Other LesBar models cover different parts of the premium folder market. Aviator uses aviation-inspired styling, Damasteel Bifrost, polished finishes, mother-of-pearl, and anodized titanium details. Minos leans toward darker, more architectural finishing. Olvar is positioned closer to the art-folder side of the range, with sculpted details and decorative inlay work. Plus+ offers a more restrained configuration, often built around RWL34 monosteel and clean titanium construction.The technical platform is a major part of the review. Depending on the model, LesBar folders may use RWL34 powder metallurgy stainless steel or patterned Damasteel powder stainless steel, titanium frames, ceramic ball-bearing pivots, ceramic detent balls, bronze bushings or retainers, tungsten carbide stop pins, Grade 5 titanium screws, and replaceable M390 lock inserts. These details matter to collectors because they affect action, lock serviceability, long-term smoothness, and how the knife feels after repeated opening and closing.Noblie is also accepting custom LesBar commissions for U.S. buyers. Available custom-order variables may include blade steel choice, patterned Damasteel selection, handle inlay material, left-handed configuration, anodizing color, engraving, and decorative material combinations. Lead times and final specifications are quoted by project, depending on model complexity and maker schedule.“LesBar is not a one-note premium folder brand,” said Aleks Nemtcev of Noblie Custom Knives. “One model may be a clean RWL34 titanium folder built around weight, geometry, and action. Another may be a Damasteel art folder with mother-of-pearl, Timascus, or crystalline titanium. The review gives U.S. buyers a clearer way to compare the models before choosing an in-stock knife or commissioning a custom build.”Noblie said the LesBar dealer program is intended to reduce friction for American collectors who want access to high-end European and Ukrainian-made folders with clear product photography, exact-piece descriptions, and U.S.-based purchasing support. The company will present available LesBar knives through its online catalog and assist buyers with commission requests when the requested configuration is technically possible.Availability may vary by model, steel, finish, and custom-order schedule. Buyers should review applicable federal, state, and local knife laws before purchase.High-resolution images and additional product photography are available upon request.About Noblie Custom KnivesNoblie Custom Knives is a New Jersey-based custom knife retailer and maker-focused knife brand serving collectors, premium everyday carry buyers, outdoorsmen, and knife enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers handmade folding knives, fixed blades, Damascus knives, engraved knives, art knives, daggers, accessories, and collector-grade pieces, with a focus on premium materials, exact-piece presentation, and custom commissions.

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