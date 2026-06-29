Noblie Custom Knives Launches Damascus Fixed Blades in Bonded and Take-Down Builds

Custom Fixed Blade Bonded Build Custom Fixed Blade Take-Down Build

Company review compares bonded and take-down Damascus fixed-blade lines with Desert Ironwood handles and hand-tooled leather sheaths.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noblie Custom Knives has launched production of new mosaic Damascus fixed blades in two construction types: bonded-handle builds and mechanically fitted take-down builds. The company’s accompanying review compares the two product lines by construction method, handle materials, blade pattern, sheath work, serviceability, and collector appeal.The release expands Noblie’s current mosaic Damascus fixed-blade program, which includes hunters, fighters, Bowies, take-down knives, and collector-grade fixed blades. Current pieces in this group are priced from approximately $2,400 to $3,600, depending on blade size, Damascus pattern, handle construction, fittings, sheath work, and finishing complexity.The Bonded Build line uses a solid, permanently assembled handle structure. This construction is intended for buyers who prefer a cleaner traditional fixed-blade profile, fewer visible mechanical components, and a more direct field-knife feel. In these knives, Desert Ironwood and selected natural handle materials are shaped, fitted, and finished as part of a stable fixed-blade form.The Take-Down Build line uses mechanically fitted handle construction that can be disassembled with a dedicated tool. This construction is more complex because each handle component must fit the tang with tight enough tolerances to remain solid in hand, while still allowing future inspection, maintenance, or refinishing. Selected take-down knives include the specialized disassembly tool as part of the set.Technical specifications vary by individual piece, but current examples include overall lengths from about 312 mm to 335 mm, blade lengths from about 175 mm to 200 mm, blade thicknesses from 4 mm to 5 mm, and listed hardness values around 58–60 HRC. The knives are positioned between functional fixed blades and collector objects, where geometry, blade pattern, handle material, leatherwork, and presentation all contribute to the finished piece.The blade work remains the center of the series. Mosaic Damascus differs from simpler random or twist patterns because the pattern is built into the billet through repeated forge-welding, cutting, stacking, and re-welding. Some pieces show a graphic repeating motif across the blade face, while others use denser feather-like or wood-grain movement. The result is a visual language that is formed in the steel rather than added as surface decoration.Handle materials include Desert Ironwood and selected natural or metal accents, depending on the build. Desert Ironwood is valued for its density, stability, and deep brown, red, and golden figure. On more complex pieces, stacked handle construction may include fossil mammoth material, dark hardwood, brass, nickel silver, Mokume, or other fittings that separate handle sections and give the knife a more architectural profile.Each knife in the release is supplied with a handmade sheath made from vegetable-tanned leather. The sheaths include ornamental tooling, fitted construction, reinforced stitching, and, on selected models, textured leather inlays. Noblie treats the sheath as part of the finished object rather than a generic accessory, matching the leatherwork to the level of the blade and handle.“On a knife like this, the blade is only part of the work,” said Aleks Nemtcev of Noblie Custom Knives. “The handle construction, the balance, the leather sheath, and even the disassembly tool on a take-down knife all have to belong to the same object. Desert Ironwood gives the knife warmth and density, while mosaic Damascus gives it movement. The goal is a knife that can be handled, studied, and displayed as a complete piece.”Noblie said the bonded-handle line is intended for buyers who want a disciplined fixed-blade form with practical structure and traditional balance. The take-down line is aimed at collectors who value visible construction, serviceability, material layering, and the ability to understand the knife as a handmade mechanism.High-resolution images and additional product photography are available upon request.Availability may vary by individual piece, blade pattern, handle material, construction type, and finish. Buyers should review applicable federal, state, and local knife laws before purchase.About Noblie Custom KnivesNoblie Custom Knives is a custom knife retailer and maker-focused knife brand offering handmade folding knives, fixed blades, Damascus knives, engraved knives, art knives, daggers, accessories, and collector-grade pieces. The company works with premium steels, mosaic Damascus, natural handle materials, engraving, leatherwork, and handmade finishing methods for collectors, outdoorsmen, and knife enthusiasts.

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