A Riveting New Thriller, The Angel Effect, asks the question: Can everyday people be the heroes in a broken world?

The Angel Effect is a thrilling story set in ancient and modern times.

Rebel Books Press publishes riveting new thriller: The Angel Effect by Bud Spencer

When civilization has faltered throughout history, ordinary people must rise. The Angel Effect combines romance, courage, and faith to overcome evil and atrocity.” — Bud Spencer

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rebel Books Press is delighted to announce the release of the dark, riveting thriller The Angel Effect , a novel by author Bud Spencer. The Angel Effect is a hard-to-put-down suspense novel and is unique from page one.The novel shares a world that is engulfed in chaos and violence, and authorities who are grappling with unknown forces that boggle the mind. The Angel Effect takes the readers on a wild ride through a dark reality that traverses mysteries and spans the breadth of mankind’s history. From ancient biblical times to the near future, the characters struggle with questions that have plagued humans since the beginning of time and become all the more relevant at the end of times. As the eternal battle between good and evil rages, the tale offers characters from every age who will become fan favorites, and supernatural villains who are determined to ignite the end of days."When civilization has faltered throughout history, ordinary people must rise," said author Bud Spencer. "The Angel Effect combines romance, courage and faith to overcome evil and atrocity."The Angel Effect is available in print or eBook, in bookstores and on digital platforms wherever books are sold.About RebelBooksPress.comRebelBooksPress.com was founded in 2021 as an affordable independent publishing house for exceptional writers, where every book accepted is then professionally formatted for sales via bookstores and on digital platforms. The company works with authors to publish the highest quality print books and eBooks, and then sell them via 40,000-plus booksellers across the US, Canada, EU, and globally, plus digital platforms.Media Contact:RebelBooksPress.comEditor@rebelbookspress.com

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