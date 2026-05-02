Kimberly Mitchell Named 2026 Women of Excellence Honoree by Rochester Business Journal

when someone nominates you for something like this, and a panel of people you’ve never lobbied decides your work is worth honoring, that means something” — Kimberly Mitchell

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kimberly Mitchell, entrepreneur, trainer, speaker, and inventor, has been named a 2026 Women of Excellence honoree by the Rochester Business Journal. The recognition highlights high-achieving women selected for their professional accomplishments, leadership, and sustained commitment to mentoring. Mitchell will be formally honored on May 14, 2026 at 5:00 PM EDT at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.Mitchell, owner of Ujoozi and creator of the Ignīte personal development brand, brings more than 30 years of experience in workforce development, training, and small business consulting. A U.S. Air Force veteran who served during Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm, she has led large-scale initiatives including workforce training systems for Rochester’s $1.4 billion Schools Modernization Program and national training infrastructure tied to the first digital U.S. Census. She is also the author of Hey Beautiful! The Mirror Method and the upcoming host of the Truth Colored Glasses podcast, continuing her mission to help women close the gap between the life they have built and the one they truly want.“Most of the work I do in the community happens quietly,” said Mitchell. “I’m working with small business owners, building training programs, and helping women figure out what they actually want and then get out of their own way. So when someone nominates you for something like this, and a panel of people you’ve never lobbied decides your work is worth honoring, that means something. It means the work is being felt beyond the rooms I’m in. And I’ll be honest, knowing my mother will see me on that stage is worth every bit of it.” Mitchell noted that the recognition not only amplifies her work but also creates visibility for women whose contributions are often overlooked, adding that if even one woman in the audience sees herself reflected on that stage, “then this award did exactly what it was supposed to do.”Looking ahead, Mitchell continues to expand her impact across multiple ventures, including the upcoming soft launch of her Journey to Joy experience in Rochester this July, followed by a full launch in New York City in September. She is also preparing to debut her Truth Colored Glasses podcast and advance development of Xora, a patent-pending support architecture designed to redefine how women experience everyday apparel through her forthcoming product, Anthem.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.