Dubai Global News Secures Dual Honours at UAE Business Awards 2026

Recognised for excellence in digital media, Dubai Global News continues to grow its presence across the region, delivering content that informs, engages, and connects audiences.

Dubai Global News honoured at 10th MEA Markets’ UAE Business Awards for excellence in digital media, audience engagement, and sustained business growth

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai Global News marked a significant achievement with two major wins at the tenth edition of MEA Markets ’ UAE Business Awards. The platform has been recognised as Best Digital News Media Platform 2026 – Dubai and recipient of the Business Growth Excellence Award 2026, following a comprehensive evaluation led by AI Global Media Ltd, the parent company of MEA Markets.The recognition reflects the organisation’s growing influence within the digital media landscape, driven by its ability to deliver high-quality, engaging content tailored to audiences across the Gulf and wider Middle East. Through a mix of news, features, and on-ground reporting, Dubai Global News continues to strengthen its editorial presence across key sectors including tourism, hospitality, aviation, healthcare, and community development.This latest milestone builds on the platform’s earlier success at the 2025 Business Excellence Awards, reinforcing its sustained growth and commitment to innovation in a competitive and fast-moving media environment.The Best Digital News Media Platform category celebrates excellence in content quality, innovation, audience engagement, and overall industry impact. The Business Growth Excellence Award acknowledges organisations that demonstrate strong expansion strategies, service diversification, and long-term sustainability. Entries are assessed against a set of criteria that includes innovation in content delivery, consistency in media services, audience reach, market influence, strategic development, and the strength of regional and international partnerships.Organised by MEA Markets, the awards programme is recognised for its structured and transparent evaluation process, combining open nominations, independent research, market analysis, and expert-led assessments. The initiative highlights organisations contributing to economic growth and industry advancement across the Middle East and Africa.Dubai Global News has established a distinctive editorial voice within the region by offering a balanced perspective on destinations and industries. Its coverage extends beyond traditional narratives, presenting a deeper look into culture, services, and local experiences. From international tourism initiatives such as the Phuket Sandbox in Thailand to major events across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, the platform continues to expand its global footprint.Operating as a leading digital media group, Dubai Global News manages 28 online publications in both Arabic and English, serving audiences across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar. Its content spans business, tourism, lifestyle, and automotive sectors, supported by a wide range of services including event coverage, exclusive interviews, destination reviews, video production, and digital advertising solutions. Distribution is amplified through social media platforms, backed by data-driven performance tracking to maximise reach and engagement.These dual recognitions for 2026 underline Dubai Global News’ role in shaping the region’s digital media landscape. With a clear focus on quality, innovation, and audience relevance, the platform continues to expand its presence while setting new standards for content and storytelling across markets.

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