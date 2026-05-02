The Cassata Foundation and LifeVac Partner to Donate Anti-Choking Devices to the Pelican Marsh Elementary Community

Rosario S. Cassata and Arthur Lih with Staff and Students of Pelican Marsh Elementary LifeVac Devices donated by the Cassata Foundation

Rosario S. Cassata of The Cassata Foundation Donates LifeVac Devices to all the Parents of the Pelican Marsh Elementary School

Be a Batman” — Rosario S. Cassata

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosario S. Cassata of The Cassata Foundation , in partnership with LifeVac, donate life-saving anti-choking devices to the staff, teachers, and parents of Pelican Marsh Elementary School in Naples, Florida.The donation event took place on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at Farmer Mike’s in Bonita Springs, where teachers and staff members of the school as well as the parents of the community will receive these devices along with guidance on their use.The initiative aims to equip families and educators with critical tools to respond quickly and effectively during choking emergencies.“Protecting children and families is at the heart of everything we do,” said Rosario S. Cassata. “By putting these devices directly into the hands of those who care for and educate our children, we are helping create a safer community and potentially saving lives.”Choking remains a leading cause of accidental death, particularly among young children. The distributed devices are designed to be simple to use, non-invasive, and effective in emergency situations where immediate action is required.Through this partnership with LifeVac, The Cassata Foundation continues its mission to promote safety, preparedness, and community well-being. The event underscores a shared commitment to raising awareness about choking risks and ensuring access to life-saving resources.About The Cassata FoundationThe Cassata Foundation is dedicated to supporting community safety and wellness initiatives, with a focus on providing resources and education that help protect families and save lives through out Florida and New York.Rosario S. Cassata of The Cassata Foundation recently donated $5,000 to Pelican Marsh Elementary School in support of the Harry Chapin Foundation and its “March for A Million Meals” campaign, helping provide critical resources to fight hunger in the community.

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