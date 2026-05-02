Theo Releases 2026 Report: How 1,000,000+ Christian Families Are Reshaping Faith Formation at Home

Theo, the audio-first faith app, releases data showing 1M+ Catholic and Christian families use audio Bible stories, prayers, and devotionals at home.

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Theo, the audio-first faith app for Christian families, today released its 2026 State of Christian Family Tech Report, a market analysis combining new in-app data from more than one million actively engaged Catholic and Christian families with public research from Pew Research Center, the Barna Group, the National Home Education Research Institute, and Common Sense Media. The report identifies faith-tech, software and content products built specifically for Christian family life, as one of the fastest-emerging verticals in consumer family software.

HEADLINE FINDINGS FROM THEO

- Theo families completed more than 5.1 million Bible stories, gospels, devotionals, and meditations in the past six months alone.

- Children using Theo log more than 20 million minutes of prayer every month, across every Christian tradition.

- Catholic and Christian Protestant families both use Theo at similar levels of engagement. Non-Denominational, Evangelical, and Independent Christian families are also strongly represented.

- Bible-rooted content drives the majority of family engagement: Bible stories, gospels, and series episodes account for roughly 76% of all completed content.

- Spanish-language Bible content leads global rankings. Theo's top-performing branded series is Cuentos Biblicos, ahead of English Christian series including The Light of the World, Young David, and King of Kings.

- More than 1 in 3 Theo families commit to a daily faith practice during onboarding, with a combined 69% practicing at least weekly.

HOW THEO COMPARES TO THE BROADER CHRISTIAN POPULATION

- Only 25% of US Christian households qualify as spiritually vibrant, defined by daily prayer, weekly Bible reading, and weekly faith conversations (Barna Group). Theo families exceed that threshold by a wide margin.

- 86% of US parents say managing their child's screen time is a daily priority, and 71% report being concerned about kids' screen time (Pew Research Center, 2025).

- 51% of children ages 8 and under now own a mobile device, up from 45% in 2017 (Common Sense Media, 2025).

- The US homeschool population reached 3.4 million K-12 students in 2024-2025, about 6.3% of the school-age population, growing roughly three times the pre-pandemic rate (NHERI). Christian homeschool families are among Theo's most engaged segments.

BUILT FOR EVERY CHRISTIAN TRADITION

When parents open Theo for the first time, the app asks them which Christian tradition fits their family, Catholic, Protestant, Evangelical, Non-Denominational, Independent Baptist, or Orthodox. Every Bible story, prayer, and devotional then aligns with that choice. Catholic families hear saint stories, the rosary, sacramental preparation, and content tied to the liturgical calendar. Protestant and Evangelical families hear gospel-centered devotionals and Bible series. Theologians from across Christian traditions review every story for doctrinal accuracy, and child psychologists review every story for age-appropriateness.

QUOTE FROM THE CEO OF THEO

"Christian parents are not trying to take technology away from their kids. They are trying to find technology that is worth giving them," said Francisco Cornejo, founder and CEO of Theo. "Our data tells the same story public research does: families want daily faith formation, they want it in audio, and they want it in a product that respects what they actually believe. The fact that Catholic and Christian Protestant families both engage at similar levels, and that children pray more than 20 million minutes a month inside the app, tells us this category is moving from niche to mainstream."

ABOUT THE REPORT

The 2026 State of Christian Family Tech Report is available free for parents, church leaders, educators, and journalists at https://familify.com.

ABOUT THEO

Theo is the leading audio-first faith app for Christian families, helping parents nurture their children's spiritual formation through hundreds of audio Bible stories, prayers, family devotionals, and meditations. Theo's onboarding lets parents choose the tradition that fits their family, Catholic, Protestant, Evangelical, or Non-Denominational, so the content reflects what each household actually believes. Theo serves Christian families across the United States and Latin America in both English and Spanish. Theo is available on iOS and Android.

Theo is made by Familify, a family-faith technology company founded by CEO Francisco Cornejo and based in Weston, Florida. Learn more at https://familify.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Theo Press Office

Email: info@familify.com

Web: https://familify.com

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