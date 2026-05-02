ICE Asks Governor Newsom and California Sanctuary Politicians to Not Release Illegal Alien Arrested for Fatal Stabbing in San Francisco

This illegal alien from Venezuela was released into the country by the Biden administration

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued the following statement confirming that Wilfredo Jose Tortolero-Arriechi, who is charged in the fatal stabbing of a man in San Francisco, California in December is an illegal alien.

On December 11, 2025, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer requesting that California sanctuary politicians not release Tortolero-Arriechi from jail. This criminal illegal alien from Venezuela stabbed 51-year-old Alberto Rangel at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on December 4. Rangel died of his injuries two days later, on December 6.

The victim: Alberto Rangel

The suspect: Wilfredo Jose Tortolero-Arriechi

“If it weren’t for the Biden administration’s reckless open-border policies, Alberto Rangel would still be alive,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “We are calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to commit to not releasing this murderer from jail. California’s sanctuary policies put American lives at risk. Criminal illegal aliens should not be released from jails back onto our streets to terrorize more innocent Americans. If we work together, we can make America safe again. 7 of the 10 safest cities in the U.S. cooperate with ICE law enforcement.”

In the weeks before the attack, Tortolero-Arriechi reportedly threatened his doctor and staff at the hospital. He now faces charges for homicide and use of a deadly weapon, and is currently being held at the San Francisco County Jail.

U.S. Border Patrol agents first encountered Tortolero-Arriechi in 2023. He was then released into the country by the Biden administration.

In February, ICE Director Todd Lyons sent a letter to California Attorney General Rob Bonta calling on him to put the safety of Americans first and honor ICE arrest detainers of the more than 33,000 criminal illegal aliens in California’s custody.

# # #