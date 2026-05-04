Virtual Staging ART Brings AI Architectural Visualization Into Everyday Real Estate Marketing

Virtual staging - before and after

AI image models are finally good enough to support real estate visualization at production speed, but real estate requires more discipline than generic image generation can provide” — Eran Galperin

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtual Staging Art today announced an expanded AI visualization workflow for real estate professionals, combining AI virtual staging , house rendering, and photo editing into a single platform for creating high-quality property marketing visuals.The launch reflects a broader shift in architectural AI: modern image models are now capable of producing photorealistic interior and exterior concepts quickly enough to support real-world listing workflows, not just design experimentation. For real estate teams, that creates a new opportunity to improve listing media without coordinating physical staging, manual retouching, or custom 3D rendering for every property.But real estate visualization has a different standard than general-purpose image generation. A staged room still needs to represent a real space. A house render still needs to make sense in its site context. A polished listing photo needs to look better without misleading buyers about the property itself.Virtual Staging Art is built around that practical reality.The platform allows users to upload property photos and generate staged room images in multiple interior styles, while preserving key structural elements such as walls, floors, windows, doors, and fixtures. For vacant lots, redevelopment opportunities, and pre-construction marketing, the company’s house rendering tool can generate photorealistic building concepts on empty land or over existing structures. Its AI photo editor also helps improve source images with lighting correction, decluttering, object removal or addition, and color adjustments.“AI image models are finally good enough to support real estate visualization at production speed, but real estate requires more discipline than generic image generation,” said Eran Galperin, CEO of Virtual Staging Art. “Our goal is to help teams create better listing visuals while keeping the original property easy to review, compare, and disclose.”A key part of the platform is its review and publishing workflow. Virtual Staging Art includes before-and-after comparison tools so teams can review the original and generated versions side by side before publishing. Users can also apply customizable AI-use disclosure labels and watermarks to downloaded images, helping teams build clearer internal review and disclosure practices into their listing workflow.The company says this is increasingly important as AI-generated real estate media becomes more common. While AI can dramatically improve the speed and flexibility of property marketing, poorly controlled edits can create confusion if they change the apparent condition, layout, or permanent features of a property. Virtual Staging Art’s approach is designed to support the opposite principle: improve visual communication while keeping the underlying property clear.The platform is built for real estate agencies, photographers, property managers, developers, and home builders who need to produce listing-ready visuals quickly and consistently. Real estate teams can use the software to stage empty rooms, clean up occupied spaces, visualize new builds, prepare marketing concepts for land listings, and generate multiple design directions from a single source photo.Virtual Staging Art is operated by SUMAAI Inc. , a Japan-based real estate AI company serving property teams globally. The platform has already been used to stage more than 100,000 property photos for real estate professionals and agencies.Virtual Staging Art is available now at virtualstaging.art, with trial credits available for new users.

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