Cutting-edge Intelligent Driving, LUXEED Shines at Global Media Intelligent Marathon Test Drive

LUXEED

WUHU, ANHUI, CHINA, May 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 26, LUXEED International officially launched its exclusive themed campaign — the overseas media Intelligent Marathon event, under the theme of ‘“I” Drive, You Enjoy’. The event gathered professional media representatives from the UAE, Thailand and Poland. Through in-depth test drives and rides in LUXEED’s flagship models, media experienced the brand’s leading intelligent driving technologies and superior vehicle quality in an all-round manner, further conveying LUXEED’s global vision for premium smart mobility.At the start of the event, overseas media first experienced the VPD (Valet Parking Driver) function equipped on the LUXEED R7. Powered by state-of-the-art intelligent technologies, this system enables remote vehicle control via mobile applications. When the driver exits the vehicle, it can independently search for parking spaces, complete precise parking, and execute vehicle recall procedures fully autonomously. Throughout the entire parking process, the vehicle is capable of following traffic, accurately detecting and actively avoiding obstacles, and adjusting speed automatically to handle complex road conditions. After parking, the vehicle locks the doors, closes the windows and shuts down automatically, delivering a fully intelligent and hassle-free experience. Having experienced the function firsthand, overseas media spoke highly of its intelligence and practicality. A Polish media commentator remarked, “The VPD function on the LUXEED R7 is stunning. I have never witnessed such advanced technology, making it one of the most pioneering innovations I have seen in China.”Media from the UAE also commented, “LUXEED’s VPD system performs exceptionally well with seamless operation. Both models feature premium interior materials. LUXEED strikes a perfect balance between luxury and practicality. This is the future of the Chinese car.”Subsequently, media teams set off from Wuhu in a convoy of LUXEED R7 and V9 vehicles. They comprehensively tested the HNOA (Highway Navigate on Autopilot) Highway Navigation Assist and CNOA (City Navigate on Autopilot) systems. Adaptable to diverse travel scenarios and complex road conditions, the two intelligent driving systems significantly reduce driving burdens. They empower drivers of all skill levels to navigate with ease, tackle challenging traffic situations confidently, and embrace the safety and pleasure brought by next-generation intelligent driving.As a core model featured in the test drive, the LUXEED V9 left a lasting impression on overseas media with its outstanding handling performance and luxurious cabin experience. As a strategic flagship MPV, the LUXEED V9 is equipped with rear-wheel steering and the Tuling chassis platform. With ±7-degree rear-wheel steering, it achieves a turning radius of just 5.35 meters, among the smallest in its class, shattering the stereotype of traditional MPVs as cumbersome and prone to deviation, and showcasing formidable driving capabilities. Adhering to a spatial design philosophy of flexible versatility, LUXEED V9 Features a versatile layout embodying "Boundless Space and Grandeur", and it redefines the premium mobile space. The second-row seats support multi-mode adjustments, including 45-degree welcome mode, 90-degree viewing mode, and 180-degree rotation, enabling a face-to-face configuration with the third-row seats. The interior layout delivers exceptional flexibility with freely adaptable configurations. Crafted with premium Nappa leather equivalent to that used in million-level premium vehicles, the second-row zero-gravity seats come with a Space-Inspired Reclining mode. Paired with a MOFs (metal-organic frameworks) material-equipped healthy cabin, it resets the standard for intelligent premium in the MPV segment.The LUXEED R7 earned widespread acclaim for its refined chassis tuning and dynamic handling. Fitted with a front double wishbone and rear five-link independent suspension setup, it delivers exceptional lateral support and outstanding ride balance, uncompromising on driving texture and passenger comfort. The chassis is fine-tuned by a world-class expert team with profound experience at renowned brands including Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Bosch, integrating premium mechanical calibration with cutting-edge intelligent technology. Boasting agile and precise steering, the all-electric LUXEED R7 achieves a minimum turning radius of only 5.67 meters. Paired with a 2.34-turn sports steering wheel, it ensures instantaneous response and linear steering with zero dead zone, enabling effortless turning and maneuvering.Upon arriving at The Lalu Nanjing, guests enjoyed an exclusive LUXEED-themed afternoon tea and engaged in in-depth discussions about their test drive impressions, sharing insights on the brand’s intelligence strengths and comprehensive product competitiveness. The convoy then returned to Wuhu. At the exclusive media dinner held that evening, media affirmed LUXEED’s comprehensive product prowess. They also enquired in detail about the brand’s global development strategy and overseas launch plans, expressing strong anticipation for LUXEED’s official entry into international markets to bring innovative intelligent mobility solutions to global consumers.This overseas media LUXEED Intelligent Marathon test drive fully demonstrates LUXEED’s solid intelligence strength and core product competitiveness, accelerating the brand’s global communication and overseas expansion. Moving forward, LUXEED will continue to deepen its layout in the intelligent mobility sector, steadily advance global strategic deployment, and deliver premium, high-quality travel experiences for users worldwide.

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