StratiHealth, Cookouts & Camaraderie, and VeeOne Health collaborate to Expand Telemedicine Mental Health Services

The initiative is designed to connect those who serve, and the families who support them, with timely, convenient, and compassionate behavioral health support.

Virtual care plays a transformative role in expanding access to behavioral health services, particularly during the critical transition from acute settings to home-based recovery” — Shaji Skaria, M.D., EVP, Clinical Solutions, VeeOne Health

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StratiHealth, Cookouts & Camaraderie, and VeeOne Health today announced a new collaboration intended to expand access to telemedicine mental health services for active-duty service members, veterans, first responders, and their families.

The initiative is designed to connect those who serve, and the families who support them, with timely, convenient, and compassionate behavioral health support by combining healthcare services expertise, trusted community outreach, and virtual care technology.

The collaboration is expected to focus on reducing common barriers to mental health care, including transportation limitations, scheduling challenges, stigma, and provider shortages.

By offering virtual access points and coordinated support, the organizations aim to help active-duty service members, veterans, first responders, and their families access care where and when they need it most.

The collaboration is intended to provide a coordinated support pathway that includes virtual consultations, care coordination, and ongoing support services. This approach is designed to address not only awareness of available care, but also the practical barriers of navigation, trust, and continuity of care that can affect access to and engagement in mental health services for this population.

"Those who serve and their families deserve mental health support that is accessible, responsive, and rooted in dignity," said Vernon Pertelle, CEO of StratiHealth. "Through this collaboration, we are bringing together complementary strengths in healthcare services, outreach, and virtual care delivery to better support those who serve our country."

StratiHealth provides healthcare services and solutions for organizations of varying complexity, including telehealth and clinical visit capabilities involving health information exchange, patient monitoring, wireless applications, and related care support services.

"Connection and trust are essential to healing," said Jeff Mendez, CEO of Cookouts & Camaraderie. "Our mission has always been to help ensure military families, veterans, and first responders know they are not alone. This partnership helps extend that mission by linking mental health resources in a way that feels approachable, supportive, and community-centered."

Cookouts & Camaraderie is a community-focused nonprofit that supports active-duty service members, veterans, first responders, and their families through outreach, meaningful connection, and community-based engagement.

"Virtual care plays a transformative role in expanding access to behavioral health services, particularly during the critical transition from acute settings to home-based recovery," said Shaji Skaria, M.D., EVP, Clinical Solutions, VeeOne Health. "By collaborating with StratiHealth and Cookouts & Camaraderie, we are helping build a model that combines technology, care coordination, and community-centered engagement to better support mental health needs."

VeeOne Health provides an end-to-end virtual care platform that integrates HIPAA-compliant software, secure tele-provider access, audio and visual connectivity, and proactive clinical intelligence. The platform includes longitudinal tracking for behavioral health and Substance Use Disorder recovery, supporting early intervention and ongoing monitoring.

By combining proactive engagement tools with interoperable clinical workflows, the solution is designed to support a more coordinated, data-informed care experience across home, clinic, and hospital environments.

The organizations expect the collaboration to support active-duty service members, veterans, first responders, and their families through virtual mental health consultations, care coordination, and streamlined access to ongoing support services.

This collaboration is currently in its formative phase.

Additional details regarding launch timing, referral pathways, participating providers, geographic scope, eligibility criteria, program availability, and anticipated appointment access timelines will be shared at a later date as planning and implementation continue.

About StratiHealth

StratiHealth provides healthcare services and solutions designed to improve health and financial outcomes for small, medium, and large organizations. Its offerings include telehealth and clinical visit support, health information exchange, patient monitoring, wireless applications, and related care services.

About Cookouts & Camaraderie

Cookouts & Camaraderie is a community-focused nonprofit dedicated to supporting active-duty service members, veterans, first responders, and their families. Through shared meals, community cookouts, holiday events, food distribution, and genuine connection, the organization creates welcoming spaces intended to strengthen community bonds and serve as a trusted point of connection for resources and support.

About VeeOne Health

VeeOne Health provides an end-to-end virtual care platform intended to bridge the gap between acute and post-acute care, with a specialized focus on expanding access to behavioral health services. By helping streamline transitions from hospital to home, VeeOne Health supports a more seamless continuum of mental and physical care designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce fragmentation throughout the recovery journey.

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