Electronics Recycling restrictions boost In-State circular Economy with California Law SB 568

California's Senate Bill 568 makes created export restrictions on E-Waste.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electronics Recycling services boost In-State circular economy as compliance requirements from California's Senate Bill 568 mandates in-state processing verification before any e-waste export. TechWaste Recycling https://electronics-recycling.allgreenrecyclingservices.com helps businesses and residents meet the law's strict documentation standards. The requirement applies to exports destined for foreign countries and to shipments sent to other states for eventual export abroad.Any person or company that ships covered electronic waste or covered electronic devices out of California must first demonstrate they attempted to find an in-state recycler and that no in-state recycler could handle the material. Making a false statement to satisfy that requirement carries a fine of up to $1,000 payable to DTSC.California's Senate Bill 568 was signed into law on October 4, 2023, building on the Electronic Waste Recycling Act of 2003. The law targets a long-standing gap where exporters submitted unverified claims that overseas facilities met environmental standards. Businesses that rely on third-party vendors to handle old computers, servers, and monitors need to know where that material ends up.What SB 568 RequiresBefore SB 568, exporters already had to notify the Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) about the type, volume, and destination of devices being shipped. They also had to prove the receiving facility met the environmental standards of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). SB 568 adds one more requirement on top of that.Exporters must now submit all of the following to DTSC at least 60 days before any shipment leaves California:- Proof that the export is for recycling or disposal purposes- Proof that importation of the waste is legal in the destination country- Proof that the receiving facility meets or exceeds OECD environmental management standards- Proof that the exporter attempted to find a covered in-state recycler and that no in-state option was availableWhy This Matters for BusinessesA vendor that ships devices out of state or overseas without completing the SB 568 process puts the business that generated the waste at legal risk too. Using a certified in-state recycler that processes material within California removes the export requirement entirely. It also produces the paperwork businesses need for compliance audits and ESG reporting.What Counts as a Covered Electronic DeviceSB 568 covers devices defined under California's Electronic Waste Recycling Act of 2003, including televisions, computer monitors, laptops, tablets, and other video display devices with screens larger than four inches measured diagonally. SB 1215, which took effect January 1, 2026, added covered battery-embedded products to that list, including smart speakers, personal grooming tools, and cordless power tools.What Businesses Need to KnowCompanies running IT refresh cycles, data center decommissioning projects, or regular surplus equipment disposal need a vendor that handles both SB 568 compliance and data security in the same pickup. TechWaste Recycling provides itemized disposal documentation after each pickup covering device intake, data destruction, and final processing. Facilities teams and IT departments get the records they need without separate tracking on their end.About TechWaste RecyclingTechWaste Recycling Inc. is an R2v3-certified electronics recycler serving businesses, government agencies, and households across Southern California. Services include electronics recycling, secure data destruction, product destruction, and IT asset disposition (ITAD). Data destruction covers hard drive erasure, degaussing, and physical shredding, with compliance across NIST, EPA, DOD, HIPAA, FACTA, and NSA standards. The company holds R2v3, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, and ISO 9001:2015 certifications. Free nationwide business pickup and free household drop-off sites are available seven days a week throughout the city and surrounding counties.

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