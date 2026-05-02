Indiana Author Kristen A. Peters Expands Multi‑Genre Catalog and ISA Therapy Framework

Kristen A. Peters, Indiana author and architect of the ISA Therapy framework

Author and ISA Therapy founder announces new titles, contest entries, and expanding educational offerings.

I’m building work that reaches people through story, care, and connection. Every new title expands that vision, and I’m excited to see where this authorship path leads next.” — Kristen A. Peters

MUNCIE, IN, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Step into the light, because something compelling is unfolding in the heart of Indiana. Author, founder, and creative architect Kristen A. Peters stands at the center of a growing ecosystem of literature, therapeutic innovation, and educational development — and she’s not stepping quietly into the scene. With a catalog that spans literary horror, therapeutic nonfiction, and emotionally resonant character stories, Peters brings forward a body of work that refuses to fit inside a single box.Today, Peters announces the continued expansion of her multi‑genre catalog and the evolving reach of ISA Therapy, LLC , the educational platform built around her original therapeutic framework. Her work blends the atmospheric with the practical, the imaginative with the grounded, the haunting with the healing. It’s a rare fusion — one that positions her as both storyteller and system‑builder, weaving narrative and care into a single, unmistakable voice.At the forefront of her fiction catalog is The House That Remembers You, a literary horror novel praised for its emotional depth and psychological tension. With multiple 5‑star reviews from Readers’ Favorite and recognition from Midwest Book Review, the novel showcases Peters’ ability to craft stories that linger — not just in the mind, but in the emotional memory of the reader. The book is currently entered in the 2026 annual International Readers’ Favorite contest and the 2027 Bram Stoker Award contest, marking a significant milestone in Peters’ growing presence within the literary horror community.Alongside her fiction, Peters has authored foundational works in therapeutic nonfiction, including The Modalities of ISA: A Multi‑Modal Approach to Neurodivergent Care. This text, also awarded a 5‑star review from Readers’ Favorite, outlines the ISA Therapy framework — a compassionate, multi‑modal approach designed for individuals, caregivers, and professionals seeking a more humane way to support neurodivergent lives. Her follow‑up, The ISA Therapy Ethics Framework, expands the model’s structure and integrity, offering a clear path for ethical, person‑centered practice.Her ISA StoryWorld series — including titles such as Chandler’s Stay and Garrett’s Becoming — explores identity, belonging, and emotional development through character‑driven narratives. These books have also earned multiple 5‑star reviews, with Readers’ Favorite calling Garrett’s Becoming “a beautifully written story that blends emotional honesty with meaningful growth.” The series reflects Peters’ belief that stories can be both mirrors and tools — a philosophy that threads through her entire body of work.Peters’ upcoming titles further expand her creative range. Her children’s picture book, Astrax & The Humans Are Weird Club, introduces young readers to themes of curiosity, connection, and embracing differences. Meanwhile, her forthcoming psychological horror novel, The Trip Out of ’69: When the Road Turns Against You, promises a tense, atmospheric journey into the darker corners of memory, fear, and the human psyche. These new works highlight Peters’ commitment to crafting stories for readers of all ages while maintaining the emotional depth and psychological nuance that define her voice.Through ISA Therapy, LLC, Peters offers online courses that introduce learners to the ISA framework. These courses are designed for caregivers, educators, professionals, and individuals seeking a more accessible, compassionate approach to neurodivergent support. Her educational work is grounded in clarity, practicality, and a commitment to honoring lived experience — values that shape both her writing and her teaching.As her catalog grows, Peters is actively pursuing library acquisitions, signing events, and interview opportunities, expanding her reach within both literary and educational spaces. She is excited to see where the authorship path leads next, embracing each new step with the same intention and creativity that define her work.For a full list of professional reviews and ratings, visit Kristen A. Peters’ Readers’ Favorite author page:For more information about ISA Therapy, LLC and online course offerings, visit:For a complete catalog of books by Kristen A. Peters, visit:

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