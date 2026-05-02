5/01/26 – NO ACCESS TO LAKE WILSON VIA FRESHWATER PARK IN ANTICIPATION OF WAHIAWĀ DAM REHABILITATION

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR RYAN KANAKAʻOLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

NO ACCESS TO LAKE WILSON VIA FRESHWATER PARK IN ANTICIPATION OF WAHIAWĀ DAM REHABILITATION

HONOLULU – Portions of the Wahiawā Freshwater Park which access the Wahiawā Reservoir (also known as Lake Wilson) will be closed to the public starting Sunday, May 3, 2026, at 1 a.m. The park will remain open to visitors for onshore activities, but lake access via the boat ramp, reservoir banks and reservoir shores will not be allowed.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is taking this step in the interests of public safety as water levels in the lake are anticipated to remain low for the foreseeable future.

Members of the public will not be allowed into the area due to potential safety hazards near the edges of the reservoir.

Boaters are advised to remove their boats from the lake as soon as possible, before the boat ramp becomes inoperable.

The current owners of the Wahiawā Dam and Reservoir, Dole Food Company and Sustainable Hawaii, LLC (which owns approximately half the land underlying Wahiawā Dam and Reservoir), have begun to reduce water levels in anticipation of an expedited work schedule for rehabilitation of the Wahiawā Dam.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation is collaborating with the Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity, which will be the lead on the proposed rehabilitation construction work. Goodfellow Bros. has been selected as the contractor for project.

The project is moving forward on an accelerated timeline following the weather events of March and April 2026. The water levels are, therefore, being lowered so the contractor can initiate preliminary survey work, which may begin as early as next week, pending any necessary changes to the schedule.

The Board of Land and Natural Resources and the Agribusiness Development Corporation (ADC) Board of Directors have approved plans for the DLNR and ADC to each begin the work required to acquire lands that comprise the Wahiawā Irrigation System.

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RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Video – Wahiawā Dam and Lake Wilson, May 12, 2022: https://vimeo.com/709307034

Photos – Wahiawā Reservoir (also known as Lake Wilson), May 12, 2022:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/i36ehcyw9fvvdoea83x3y/ACLB1OeZfsk39ld-ZaN2OVA?rlkey=ikl70i6jyl4r6xrxds09jm1wq&st=k90bj0va&dl=0

Media Contact:

Andrew Laurence

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources

Phone: 808-587-0396

Email: [email protected]