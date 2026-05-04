Genesis Wealth Advisor Group Introduces Premier Virtual Family Office™ — Institutional Planning for Everyday Families

Genesis Wealth Advisor Group — Independent Financial Planning & Retirement Income Planning | Marlton, NJ Scott E. Jones BFA™ CPFA® CRPC® RFC®, Founder of Genesis Wealth Advisor Group and creator of the Genesis Premier Virtual Family Office™ — Marlton, NJ

The coordinated planning model once reserved for ultra-high-net-worth clients is now available to families, retirees, and business owners in select states.

Clients don't fail their financial plans because they chose the wrong investment. They fail because nobody is watching the whole picture at once. That's what we do.” — Scott E. Jones BFA™ CPFA® CRPC® RFC®, Founder, Genesis Wealth Advisor Group

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genesis Wealth Advisor Group, LLC, a fiduciary wealth management firm based in Marlton, New Jersey, today announced the formal introduction of its Genesis Premier Virtual Family Office™ — a comprehensive, coordinated financial planning model delivering the institutional-level oversight traditionally available only to clients with $5 million or more in investable assets.Founded by Scott E. Jones, BFA™ CPFACRPCRFC, the Genesis Premier Virtual Family Office™ brings together retirement income planning, behavioral finance coaching, estate and legacy planning, tax-efficient strategies, business planning, and protection planning under a single, integrated framework — eliminating the disconnected planning that occurs when each discipline is managed by separate professionals with no shared perspective."Many families have a financial advisor, an accountant, an estate attorney, and an insurance agent — but none of them are talking to each other," said Jones. "A virtual family office changes that. We become the coordinating layer across every dimension of a client's financial life, not just the investment piece."________________________________________Behavioral Finance as the FoundationWhat sets the Genesis Premier Virtual Family Office™ apart from traditional planning models is its integration of behavioral finance — the study of how psychology and emotion influence financial decision-making. Genesis Wealth Advisor Group has built its entire approach around behavioral finance principles , recognizing that even a technically sound financial plan can be undermined when clients make emotionally driven decisions during periods of market volatility or major life transition."Part of our job as planners is to account for the certainty of uncertainty," Jones explained. "There are any number of things that can go wrong in life. Our role is to help clients identify those risks, decide together which to mitigate and which are acceptable to live with — and then build the behavioral framework to stay the course when things get difficult."________________________________________Institutional Planning, Accessible to Everyday FamiliesTraditional family office services have long been gated behind minimum asset thresholds of $5 million to $25 million or more. The Genesis Premier Virtual Family Office™ removes that barrier by delivering the same quality of coordinated, cross-discipline planning through a virtual, collaborative model accessible to working families, retirees, business owners, and pre-retirees — without the institutional price tag.The model is particularly relevant for clients navigating complex transitions: business sale, inheritance, early retirement, career change, or the shift from asset accumulation to retirement income distribution. In each scenario, the absence of coordination — not investment underperformance — is typically the primary risk to long-term financial security."Clients don't fail their financial plans because they chose the wrong investment," Jones noted. "They fail because nobody is watching the whole picture at once. That's what we do."________________________________________A Comprehensive, Coordinated Planning ExperienceGenesis Premier Virtual Family Office™ integrates with the firm's broader comprehensive financial planning services, encompassing retirement income planning, Social Security optimization, estate and legacy planning, business succession, protection planning, and behavioral finance coaching — all coordinated under a single fiduciary advisor relationship.Genesis Wealth Advisor Group serves individuals, families, and business owners in New Jersey, New York, California, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.________________________________________About Genesis Wealth Advisor GroupGenesis Wealth Advisor Group, LLC is a fiduciary financial planning firm located at Five Greentree Centre, 525 Route 73 North, Suite 104, Marlton, NJ 08053. Founded by Scott E. Jones, BFA™ CPFACRPCRFC, the firm specializes in multi-generational wealth management, retirement income planning, estate and legacy planning, and behavioral finance-driven wealth strategy. Learn more at https://www.genesiswealthag.com ________________________________________Media Contact:Scott E. Jones, BFA™ CPFACRPCRFCFounder & Financial AdvisorGenesis Wealth Advisor Group, LLCPhone: (856) 283-3959Website: https://www.genesiswealthag.com ________________________________________Securities and investment advisory services offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Osaic Wealth is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced are independent of Osaic Wealth.

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